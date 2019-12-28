  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades) to the Bahamas Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.6
Average
469 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 469 Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades) to the Bahamas Cruise Reviews

Nice Ship but new and unusual layout.

Review for Odyssey of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
wisnir
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The was my 34 RCCL cruise and Odyssey OTS is one of the new ships to the fleet. The lay out in the promenade, its now called the Royal Espanade, with shops and guest services on decks 4 and 5. The Royal Theatre is in the front of the ship and the smaller. "Music Hall" is just adjacent to the w. It appears that the shops on the Espanade are pushed to the side and appear to smaller in size. A unique ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Ocean View with Large Balcony

Great Cruise

Review for Carnival Sunrise to Bahamas

User Avatar
Mt10
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

We chose this cruise over Valentine's Day for our group of 12 as it fit perfectly with the kids traveling with us school schedule that allowed them a few days off for a winter break. We had 4 adults in their 20s, 2 in their 30s, 2 in their 50s, and 4 kids aged 6, 11, 12, and 14. This was the kids very first cruise as the rest of us are experienced cruisers. We are big fans of the Carnival Sunshine ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Traveled with children

Cruise 2020

Review for Carnival Sunrise to Bahamas

User Avatar
user2002
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

This cruise was amazing it has everything you need and want, at night it can be noisy but that’s it. The rooms are big. We had a balcony in our room and it was beautiful! The price is not much me and my family went to Fort Lauderdale for 3 days and then got on to the cruise in total it costed 1300$ for 3 people. Very nice people, staff is very friendly. The bad things are the night time it is ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Aft-View Extended Balcony

Traveled with children

Beautiful Ship! Great Entertainment!

Review for Celebrity Equinox to Bahamas

User Avatar
cnd1010
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

I went on this trip as a familiarization as a travel advisor. I did not get off in Nassau, but took the time to take some on ship tours and really see the whole ship. She is a beauty. She feels very current in her decor having just been through a revitalization in 2019. Dining was good. I was underwhelmed by Blu, the exclusive Aquaclass restaurant. It was ok for included dining, but I would ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: AquaClass 2

Three day trip

Review for Celebrity Equinox to Bahamas

User Avatar
ms hv pa
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise to see if we like the Equinox to take a cruise next year with an itnerary that looks great. We were on the Edge this past year and it was one of the best cruises we had been on in our 30 plus cruises. I thought Celebrity would now be our go to cruiseline. Maybe due to the length of this cruise the staff could hardly care about anything. We had a suite and our Butler told ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Sky Suite 1

2 Night Nassau Cruise in Aqua Class

Review for Celebrity Equinox to Bahamas

User Avatar
twins_to_alaska
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Just returned from a solo 2 night cruise to Nassau. I flew into FLL the night before and stayed in Dania Beach - Jaxson's Ice Cream for dinner and Bake Shack for breakfast and snack - lots of interesting donut flavors - were wonderful. Took an Uber to Dania Pier and waded in the water. Equinox is looking lovely. Crew were fantastic. Very friendly. When prices dropped I moved to Aqua ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: AquaClass 2

Not for the young

Review for Celebrity Equinox to Bahamas

User Avatar
lissi06
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

My family and I are ship explorers and this would be our 4th cruise with Celebrity. This time it was only my husband and I and it was a relaxing trip. Celebrity is really not for kids especially the Equinox. If you're looking to have fun and party this is not the ship for you. Besides the silent disco there was absolutely nothing fun to do. Yes this was a short cruise but it should have had more ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Will Never Cruise Carnival Again!

Review for Carnival Sunrise to Bahamas

User Avatar
SheikEl
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This particular cruise was a gift from our son, who wanted us to have the "honeymoon" we never had time to go on, to a place like the Bahamas, which I had visited many years ago, but which for my Wife, was a first-time visit. This was our first time sailing with Carnival Cruise Line, but my son chose this line because he has sailed several times with Carnival. I want to say that because my wife ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Interior Upper/Lower

Majesty

Review for Majesty of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
cruzing68
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We just got back from a short cruise in the Majesty of the Seas. Let’s start with the PROS- Entertainment was great . Food was fantastic. Check in was a breeze. Customer service was impressive. Happy folks working in this cruise. CONS- Checking out guest services was horrible. Long line , short staffed in that area. Cruisers with bill issues should be dealt with at another station . ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View

The most amazing vacation!

Review for Carnival Sunrise to Bahamas

User Avatar
jdillemuth2019
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

I chose this cruise for my boyfriend's 50th birthday which happens to be New year's Eve so we wanted to be on the ship for his birthday. This cruise did not disappoint. You are never more than 100 feet to a bar or restaurant. Yes, some of the lines were long, but the ship was at full capacity, so we were patient and while standing in line met some really great people. The entertainment was ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Interior

Find a cruise

Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades) to the Bahamas
Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades) to the Bahamas MSC Orchestra Cruise Reviews
Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades) to the Bahamas MSC Orchestra Cruise Reviews
Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades) to the Bahamas Carnival Legend Cruise Reviews
Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades) to the Bahamas Carnival Conquest Cruise Reviews
Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades) to the Bahamas Oosterdam Cruise Reviews
Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades) to the Bahamas Carnival Magic Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.