"I didn’t expect to like the Edge. My husband and I have been on 26 cruises, several with Celebrity. The reviews for this ship were very mixed, and I was quite skeptical. It turns out that I was pleasantly..."Read More
sarvin4
10+ Cruises
•
Age 60s
Filters
1-10 of 474 Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades) Celebrity Edge Cruise Reviews
My sunset verandah is just beautiful. The balcony is really large and what a view we have. I can’t begin to tell you how happy the staff is to see us all. I am so glad I decided to come on this cruise.
Everyone I have met and I have met a lot of from F&B, casino hostess Adrianna, cruise director Lauren, all so friendly and amazing.
Martini bar and who do we meet but food and beverage and ...
First - we were very surprised and privileged to be on this particular trip: This was in celebration of International Women's Day and our bridge crew (as well as many department heads) were all women. They refereed to themselves as Oceans 27. Our Captain Kate McCue and her staff were always present throughout the cruise, ready for a quick discussion. Captain Kate also did a Q&A about her ...
We had been looking forward to our trip on the edge as loyal celebrity cruisers but I have to say it was not the best. I loved our room and Blu restaurant but there are so few venues and the same 3 groups just kept rotating thru the 3 venues. Gone is the world class bar and the grand lobby bar so the only venues are the martini bar, the club and the Eden. Don't think I'll do the edge again but ...
I was ready to go back to Celebrity after taking about 20 years off. I felt I was too young at the time for the passengers back then. Well, now at 58 I truly enjoyed the Edge and the changes away from the cruising cult.
I had the 4 perk package with an Aqua Class cabin. I was thrilled that I was never asked to sign a check, even at the specialty restaurants.
The restaurant concept was ...
Bar staff is totally underwhelming. Always waited in line to get a drink, always, any time any area. Infinity balcony is not a balcony, it's a window. I for one would prefer to actually be outside on a balcony. Food was very good, had select dining, went to all the venues and never had a wait. We had a concierge cabin and had prepaid for transportation to airport as we had an early flight. ...
Having cruised RCCL three times before, we selected this as our first cruise with Celebrity because the Caribbean itinerary didn't include a proprietary resort like Castaway Cay or or Perfect Day at Cococay. We travelled with two other couples all over 50 year of age. This cruise was great for our demographic, but this ship is definitely not ideal for families with kids. We saw very few ...
My husband and I just returned from a week on the Edge. After reading the reviews I was concerned that maybe we should have stuck with a Solstice class ship. I worried for nothing! We were in Aqua class so this may not apply everywhere but unlike the reviews, there was beautiful bath products including body lotion, not plain wrap as I had read. Also, Elite level guests can have drinks from 5 ...
This review is long but subtitled for reference. The review is not a comparison to any other ships only intended to share information and experiences we had on our March Western Caribbean cruise. We had Aqua category and all (4) perks plus the Drink package upgrade. We did not have children with us. We did not have access to the Retreat (Suites) area, we experienced only the Stone Massage and did ...
I read a lot of reviews both positive and negative about the Edge and decided I would go with an open mind. Glad I did. Six of us traveling on this western Caribbean cruise. Our cabin was on Deck 11, 11232, Concierge Class. The room exceeded our expectations. Roomy with more than enough storage. Loved the IV concept instead of the open balcony which we normally reserve. On blustery drizzly ...
This was our 2nd cruise with Celebrity and were very much looking forward to the ship after all of the marketing hype we had seen.
The ship did not disappoint. The decor was simply stunning, sleek, modern, and bright. We spent a lot of time just taking in the many unique spaces. It was a feast for the eyes. Some cruisers remarked that the ship was too compartmentalized. The spaces were broken ...