Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades) Celebrity Equinox Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
2128 reviews
91 Awards
Heliport
Key West
Grand Cayman excursion GCR2 - Coral Beach Club
Anniversary Surprise from Guest relations.
Cruiser Rating
4.4
Very Good
878 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
1-10 of 878 Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades) Celebrity Equinox Cruise Reviews

For those who need to know about "Always included" internet and services

Review for Celebrity Equinox to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
CCAustin
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We were so ready to sail again! This cruise will move me from Elite to Elite Plus. Disclaimer: This is a less than favorable review. I am the person who usually praises and encourages... We are very happy with the welcome back and the enthusiasm of the crew. It is the new marketing and hype of Always Included that we are unhappy with. Internet: Being Elite we have previously made do ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Cabin Type: AquaClass 1

Perfect

Review for Celebrity Equinox to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Jennae24
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

It was AMAZING hard to know where to start first!!!!!! The Passport Bar hands down the best (3)guys ever!!! They knew our names...what we wanted they were friendly and so much fun!!!! They definitely will be missed....I hope to see them all again very soon.Tuscan restaurant was SUPER yummy!!!! The waiter was very helpful and attentive. I loved everything about this boat!!! The comedians were ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 2

Exceptional Staff/Service

Review for Celebrity Equinox to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
SiestaKeyGirl
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

We arrived at the port early because we were uncertain of delays along the way do to driving approximately 3 hours to get to Ft Lauderdale. We had no issues finding a space in the parking garage adjacent to the terminal. We decided to drop off our luggage and then park which was a brilliant idea. It was an easy walk, very convenient from the parking garage despite the cost. When inside the ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Amazing .... as usual with Celebrity

Review for Celebrity Equinox to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Malissa_72
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

We have cruised with Celebrity once before on the Equinox and absolutely loved it. This time we brought along our brother and sister-in-law. They are hooked now as well. We love this ship, it's never too crowded, always very clean, the veranda cabins are spacious enough for the two of us. The beds never bother our backs (which is saying something because most hotels do). The main ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 1C

Great Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Review for Celebrity Equinox to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
mizzou/lincoln
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We picked the Celebrity Equinox Eastern Caribbean Cruise of Feb. 29 - Mar.7th because of the itenerary plus us having had very good experiences on Celebrity ships before. We really like the ship as it was easy to get around on plus it was very well maintained by the crew. We found all of the crew very friendly and especially liked our stateroom attendant and our dining room waiter and his ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 1C

Older than usual

Review for Celebrity Equinox to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
jmbur2003
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

The Equinox boasted a huge remodel in 2019, but it didn’t show in reality. I’m thinking the remodel must have adhered to the suite class rooms and private areas. The median age of cruisers was easily 60+ and the entertainment/activities seem to cater to this group. Couldn’t enjoy the deck areas very much being that cruisers were allowed to smoke EVERYWHERE outside on public decks. Many of the ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 2B

Second Sailing on The Equinox

Review for Celebrity Equinox to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Cristinagsd
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

I sailed the Equinox in 2019 and my TA found an amazing deal so we decided to sail again. Embarkation was a hot mess. I never got official word but the buzz was technical issues/computer issues. Lines backed up, but luckily I had priority boarding and was able to skip some of the wait. That meant the gangways onto the ship were packed and slowly moving. The ship felt empty at times. It would ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 1A

OK cruise

Review for Celebrity Equinox to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
denys222
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Last cruise aboard Celebrity was 9 years ago.. Thursday Feb 20th.-- travel by car to Quebec City (4 hours) Stayed at Cofortel for a Park and Fly . Close to the airport. $194. Friday Feb 21st.-- Taxi fare paid by hotel. 11:30 flight to Montreal. 16:30 flight to Fort Lauderdale.. Sat in the last seats on plane. Travel with airmiles. 20:30-- Uber from FLL to Airbnb at Diana beach area ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 2D

20th Anniversary Cruise made very Special

Review for Celebrity Equinox to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Jjscd
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I will start by saying that we had a wonderful time and will cruise again with Celebrity anytime. But there are always glitches with any vacation. The check-in procedure was the worst ever because the computers went down and the lines went around the building.I know they did the best the could but they did nothing to help out those who were handicapped and that could not stand for the 45 min. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 3

Girls cruising

Review for Celebrity Equinox to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
SueK29576
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

My cousins and I took this cruise together because we wanted a relaxing vacation. We chose Celebrity because of the quality the cruise line provides. The dining is so much better than experienced on other cruise lines. The ship was beautiful, we had veranda cabins and the partitions were removed so our balconies connected and we enjoyed having our morning coffee served there everyday. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 2A

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.