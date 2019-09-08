I booked this cruise mid-pandemic on a whim and got a great deal. As a Brit, it really came down to the wire as to whether we would be allowed onboard due to Italy not allowing UK residents to enter, luckily the rules changed on 1st September so we could finally start to get excited about our first cruise in 2 years!
Some of the pre-cruise communications were confusing but it’s a constantly ...
We booked this 14 day cruise to Canada, America and Iceland in 2018 and the price was fantastic.
The ship is beautiful - no expense spared with regard to decor and furnishings etc. BUT it's too big and cold (no atmosphere). There is a huge problem with embarking and disembarking - long queues. In Halifax (Canada) only one gangway served approximately 4,000 passengers and we had to wait ...
Chose this cruise foe its for its travel itinery. ship far to big , only onboard awe factor is the main auditorium, spectcular light show and there it ends, MSC health and safety to passengers is lacking.
Major incident - Meraviglia Lounge at lunchtime, entertainment crew decided the days lunchtime entertainment would be kicking a football on the dance floor where guests were sitting , drinking ...
Kiel to New York
Embarkation at Kiel:
Complete chaos took us 3 hours to get on the ship.
There were no real lines for USA Citizens
EU citizens after 2 hours they tried to rearange after thet it was more chaos.
Food :
Common this was sad the waves restaurant we eat 10 of the 17 nights i had one good meal that was the ribeye.
I had a curry which was no curry. Spinach with some ...
MSC
25 cruises later, worse experience ever on board the very underwhelming MSC Meravilgia. Where do we start?
We stayed in the Royal Suite, one of two on the ship, in the Yacht Club, $18K USD for a 17-day Transatlantic cruise. It was myself and my 26-year-old son. From a negative embarkation experience with an argumentative and unprofessional cabin steward, it basically went downhill ...
We chose this cruise for the ports of call and to see Iceland - a 17 night transatlantic from Kiel, Germany to New York City. A beautiful ship- great staff - a mozzarella making station - great your choice dining at which tables for 2 were plentiful - However, an absent Captain, a wannabe Cruise Director, passengers embarking and debarking at every European port - a FLOATING BUS - Our welcome ...
Quick caveat that while this was my 25th sailing, this was my first (and will be my only) sailing on an MSC ship. It didn't take long for my group and I to notice that MSC caters to the European market, not the American market. This is blatantly apparent when it comes to customer service. MSC has a "it is what is is" mentality when it comes to delivering poor customer experience, which they did ...
We chose this cruise because of the itinerary. We had never been to Iceland and we thought this would give us an idea of what to see there.
The embarkation process was horrible. Long lines and only two windows open when we arrived. We had to drag our luggage with us through the whole line.
We were assigned the wrong dining time. It took us three days and a lot of haggling to get it changed. ...
I will avoid this line for ALL future cruises. The ship is beautiful and impressive but just too big. They nickel and dime you for EVERYTHING. And everything is expensive! Small bottle of water $2, drinks $7-8, shops at triple land value prices even while at sea. Shows are slightly above high school performances. Food was pretty good except at the "Market Place" buffet where the lines are l o ...
We chose this 14 night cruise because of the itinerary and the experience of a new ship. The ship is beautiful but probably a bit too big for us as there was some very noisy areas due to the number of passengers onboard.The ports were fantastic especially the fjords. The dining room we were assigned to (The Panorama restaurant ) was fantastic as were the staff. So Attentive and friendly and our ...