  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

Europe - Western Mediterranean First-Time Cruisers Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
135 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 135 Europe - Western Mediterranean First-Time Cruisers Cruise Reviews

Amazing ship but not quite the suite spot

Review for Harmony of the Seas to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
drpatronise
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

I booked this cruise mid-pandemic on a whim and got a great deal. As a Brit, it really came down to the wire as to whether we would be allowed onboard due to Italy not allowing UK residents to enter, luckily the rules changed on 1st September so we could finally start to get excited about our first cruise in 2 years! Some of the pre-cruise communications were confusing but it’s a constantly ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Grand Suite with Balcony

Worst cruise ever!

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
rosyc
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was my 6th cruise, very first with MSC. I have cruised with Carnival and Celebrity. This ship was so disorganized. Every person you asked had a different answer. The rooms were not cleaned well. The food was TERRIBLE. Not fresh. They sent up wrong breakfasts and one day, no breakfast at all. 3/4 of the staff were rude. The dining room was awful. The first night our table of 4, we ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Aurea Balcony Stateroom

Traveled with disabled person

Had a Good Time

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Elric
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

I should point out that this was my first cruise although my wife has been on several, including another MSC cruise. We scheduled this cruise about a year in advance and purchased the cheapest cabin available. We figured we would be on excursions everyday and didn't plan to spend much time in the cabin so no need to get a fancy one. We flew from the US to Barcelona two days before the cruise ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Bella Inside Stateroom

Beautiful ship, excellent entertainment, good food and warm atmosphere

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
lyudmyla_camp
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

We chose this cruise ship because of the ports mostly. We were most interested in sightseeing, but got more than we expected. We used cruise shuttles and Hop-off/Hop-on busses arranged by the cruise, for reasonable price. We did not use any excursions, explored on our own and found it to be very efficient. On the ship, the entertainment was outstanding. We planned to book a Cirque du Soleil ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Traveled with children

Some Pros and cons

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
GOIN2C
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Sailed with husband,daughter and 2 friends. This was our 55th cruise. 6th cruise line, returned from 04/04/2019 sailing on MSC .meraveglia The ship is lovely, staff was wonderful, especially Jonathan, my room steward. ( Balcony Stateroom #13150, Aurea experience), was kept perfect at all times. Jonathan was kind, courteous and one of the best I’ve ever had. The room needs more ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Aurea Balcony Stateroom

Traveled with disabled person

Poor food, sad unfriendly staff and no customer support

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Rjrja20
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

First , I tried to contact MSC customer support prior to the cruise. Two emails and two phone call back requests and NO response! Ship was beautiful but food was mediocre at best. Staff was sad looking, not friendly and not helpful. They just stood around looking like sad sacks. When I had an issue and went to the front desk I was met with:someone will respond. No one ever did. Funny, after I got ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Bella Inside Stateroom

Beautiful and new ship

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Pcallaway
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This ship was amazing and beautiful. Tastefully decorated, extremely clean and very nice cabins. But, the food was the downside. This was my first cruise with MSC. We've cruised many times on Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Norwegian, Celebrity and Princess. The food on MSC was no comparison to these other lines. It was a disppointment in the main dining room and buffet. As spactacular as this ship is, ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: Aurea Balcony Stateroom

Traveled with children

Amazing Yacht Club and Friends Cruise!

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
stp_mmh5
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

We chose this particular trip because of a few reasons: 1. We sailed this same ship and route last year and had such a great time we could not wait to go again. 2. The price was just right to try the Yacht Club experience 3. We had friends who wanted to try cruising, and figured this was the best option for them, and we could show them the ropes on cruising. So below are our thoughts ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2018

Cabin Type: Yacht Club Inside Stateroom

Fabulous experience, so why the poor reviews?

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
rivaview
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

I have cruised before, but my wife had not, and she was looking for "an over the top" experience". So I began searching for big ships doing the Mediterranean in November. MSC had a lot of ships and the Meraviglia is one of the top 10 largest ships afloat, very new, and the video was amazing. The reviews however, were anything but amazing. Like lukewarm and even negative reviews about our ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2018

Cabin Type: Fantastica Inside Stateroom

Traveled with disabled person

Mr Lee's Mediterranean medley

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Leeonship
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

I would like to start off by saying that this cruise was booked whilst on-board a previous MSC cruise in the year (Voyagers Club), therefore understandably chuffed with the already discounted trip/cabin/onboard credit ect. The Meraviglia is huge, well planned out and therefore should provide any passenger with a pleasant experience, over the duration of the holiday not once did I see an ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2018

Cabin Type: Fantastica Balcony Stateroom

Find a cruise

First-Time Cruisers Cruise Reviews to the Western Mediterranean on Other Cruise Ships
Royal Caribbean International Harmony of the Seas Cruise Reviews for First-Time Cruisers to the Western Mediterranean
Royal Caribbean International Harmony of the Seas Cruise Reviews for First-Time Cruisers to the Western Mediterranean
MSC Cruises MSC Meraviglia Cruise Reviews for First-Time Cruisers to the Western Mediterranean
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.