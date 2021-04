With the cruise industry on temporary pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, cruisers are looking ahead to 2021 and beyond to get their sea fix. Bookings for 2021 are reportedly strong, and a handful of cruise lines have made some bookings for 2022 and 2023 available for reservation. Where travelers are looking to go to, however, depends a lot on where they reside. We take a look at some of the trends for cruisers making bookings for next year and beyond.