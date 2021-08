Review for Carnival Breeze to Caribbean - Western

It was raining when we arrived at port on embarkation day but made it to the terminal with no problems, we were some of the lucky ones. We had check in time of 12:30 - 1:00 and had no wait at all. Might have been 30 minutes from getting off shuttle from parking to on the ship. Rooms were ready with in 5 minutes so we dropped our bags and off we went. We have been on both the Dream and the ...