  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Galveston Carnival Vista Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
955 reviews
4 Awards
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
3.6
Average
161 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
"This was my second cruise on Carnival Cruise Line. The first Cruise was on the the Carnival Freedom January 2018 with a party of 6. It was probably the best vacation I have ever had in my life and since we had such..."Read More
Donnyextreme2201 avatar

Donnyextreme2201

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

Filters

1-10 of 161 Galveston Carnival Vista Cruise Reviews

Bring back the tablecloths!!! Otherwise great cruise.

Review for Carnival Vista to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
DH-Soccer
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was the first Carnival Ship to sail and the experience was great. The ONLY issue that we had was the lack of tablecloths in the main dinning rooms. The bare brown tables looked very cheap and tacky without the clean white tablecloths. The biggest issue with the missing tablecloths was that the drink glasses on the table would sweat and the water caused the glasses to slide across the table ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Our first Carnival premier cruise.

Review for Carnival Vista to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Too blessed to be stressed
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

This was our first premier Casino cruise and our 8th Carnival cruise in general. Husband was very excited. But I knew that meant he was going to spend much of his time in the Casino so I brought my grandkids for a whole new level of fun. They were 11 years old and 13 years old. Loved all the extra perks of the Premier cruise such as: #1 Gifts in the cabin every few days. #2 Special ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Traveled with children

3rd Time is a charm with Carnival Vista

Review for Carnival Vista to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
BigBoats4Me
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Spoiler Alert: Ignore EVERYTHING negative you have read about the Vista so far. Based on our most recent trip none of the negativity is true and the naysayers are just complaining because they really don’t know how to appreciate a good cruise when they’re on one! This was our second time on the Vista, third cruise on Carnival. Once again, Carnival exceeded our expectations and delivered an ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Traveled with children

Terrible Havana Experience

Review for Carnival Vista to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
SailorMarg
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We were on the February 8, 2020 Sailing of the Vista, and I can’t tell you how disappointed I am in how much I did *not* enjoy the Havana experience this year. We sailed the Carnival Vista in the Havana area this time last year and were so impressed I booked the same area for this year in a Havana Suite and for 2021 in a Havana Cabana and 2022 in a Havana Suite. I’ve spent the past year on the ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Havana Cabana Suite

NOT the same Carnival anymore

Review for Carnival Vista to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Julienkaine
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

I have taken 6 Carnival cruises since 2011. My wife is a platinum member so our embarkation and debarkation were fast and nice. Our room was average, the room stewards were friendly. We found an unopened yogurt in our fridge. Our neighbors found dirty underwear in their cabin. The buffets never seemed to be open and the free restaurants always had a long lines. The carnival app never worked right. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Traveled with children

Below average Carnival cruise

Review for Carnival Vista to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
sshs
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We cruise a lot of lines, including Carnival, but this cruise was definitely among our least favorites. The 3 star rating is in light of the fact that we enjoyed some of the entertainment and the ports. Also, the weather was wonderful, so it was a nice getaway. First, to us, the food and dining experience was definitely not up to the usual Carnival standard. Many of the dishes were quite bad ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Nice Winter Getaway

Review for Carnival Vista to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Dune_mama
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

We drove to the Port as we are from the Midwest. We parked at Lighthouse parking and have the last few times we have sailed from Galveston. It is much smaller, but I've never had to wait a long time for a shuttle. We purchased Faster to the Fun and went from the parking shuttle to boarding in under 20 minutes. Honestly, if we didn't want to get off the ship quickly, we wouldn't have needed to ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Cloud 9 Spa Balcony

Worst cruise

Review for Carnival Vista to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
cruzincookie
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I first want to say I have never written a negative review in my life. But we work very hard to save for our vacations and I know others do too. I simply want to let people know that the Vista is not the average cruise. It is what I would consider a bottom of the barrel cruise. We chose Vista excited to see the new Havana area. When we booked we were told it was open after 7 p.m. When we ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Cloud 9 Spa Interior

Good cruise, terrible cabin

Review for Carnival Vista to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Kurlyl0cks
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

We chose this because it was kid friendly and last minute time off from work. I picked a suite. Even though it was on the lower level I felt a little better just because we were bringing a two year old with us and he’s a climber. Everyone is very nice on the Vista and the older portions of the craft were being maintained properly it feels like. I have one very very large complaint!!!!!!! The ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Family Harbor Suite

Traveled with children

EXCEEDED Most Expectations

Review for Carnival Vista to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
christyk82
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

My husband and I had a GREAT time on Carnival Vista. We set sail the first week in January, after New Years. I had heard quite a few things about Carnival being dirty or being the ships that get people sick; I'll address these further below. TIP - Our overnight stay at the Harbour House in Galveston was lovely. The location allowed me to watch the Vista come in to port that morning! I'm a ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Havana Aft-View Extended Balcony

Find a Carnival Vista Cruise from £404

Reviews of Carnival Vista Cruises from Other Departure Ports
Carnival Vista Cruise Reviews for Cruises from Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades)
Carnival Vista Cruise Reviews for Cruises from Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades)
Carnival Vista Cruise Reviews for Cruises from Miami
Carnival Vista Cruise Reviews for Cruises from Rome (Civitavecchia)
Carnival Vista Cruise Reviews for Cruises from Athens (Piraeus)
Carnival Vista Cruise Reviews for Cruises from Venice
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.