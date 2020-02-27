  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Bring back the tablecloths!!! Otherwise great cruise.

Review for Carnival Vista to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
DH-Soccer
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was the first Carnival Ship to sail and the experience was great. The ONLY issue that we had was the lack of tablecloths in the main dinning rooms. The bare brown tables looked very cheap and tacky without the clean white tablecloths. The biggest issue with the missing tablecloths was that the drink glasses on the table would sweat and the water caused the glasses to slide across the table ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Read the reviews and do your research before booking!

Review for Enchantment of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Ranoah
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Let me first say the entertainment, stateroom attendant and dining room waiters were great! However........ Don’t forget to pack your patience! We planned this trip for our four teenagers during spring break. We decided to not cancel and move forward despite the coronavirus. Which we probably should had canceled but we decided to give it a shot. Huge disappointment. First ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Interior

Traveled with children

We Love Cruising!

Review for Carnival Freedom to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Justaddwater2018
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Although we have cruised many times, this was our 2 cruise with Carnival. But in short, we, as a Family, had a blast! The kids were highly entertained. Cozumel was super fun! I counted 8 Ships, but later noticed 2 more. Safe to say around 20 to 30 thousand people......The Island was packed. Everyone was having a great time. My husband and I have already booked our 33rd and 34th cruise ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Traveled with children

First and Last Carnival Cruise

Review for Carnival Freedom to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
phillip0604
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

This was my first cruise and probably the last one. To start with when we arrived we were not told that the bags could be checked in and taken to the rooms when it was ready later. The room was not available until 2 pm. We had a check in time of 1130-1200. The service form the start was terrible. We were not informed of any of the events that were planned for the cruise. We missed the clue game, ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Traveled with children

Traveled with disabled person

Surprisingly Outstanding

Review for Enchantment of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
kkrosa99
First Time Cruiser • Age 20s

By the title of the review, you might misunderstand what I was trying to say. This was the first time I went on a cruise and I went with my work team as a part of a thank you gift from our boss. The ship was pretty big, we ended up staying on the 8th floor in the middle area I believe. Great access to dining halls and buffet areas too. The first night was fantastic because we got introduced to our ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Grand Suite - 2 Bedrooms

Been on 8 cruises 7 with carnival and 1 norweigan

Review for Carnival Dream to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Paul 5514
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Of the seven cruises this was the worst, no recognition for past cruisers in captain party. No update on current carnival status. Just two free bottles of water. Went to dinner in at our time 8:15 was so turned off by staff. Food was terrible, staff was rude. We ate rest of time I On Alito deck same food each day. Yuck. Bartender in lobby bar was rude and down right ugly to me and several ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Interior

The Virgin cruise

Review for Carnival Freedom to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Komorowski
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This was my first cruise. I had a good trip, even with the changes caused by the corona virus. The food was very plentiful and the varieties seemed endless. There was dinning for every type, from the burger joint to the verrrry formal. Like what you saw on pictures of the movie THE TITANIC. The restaurant staff was very polite and tables were always available. The dinning times kept your ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Should be knicknamed Nightmare on Elm Street.

Review for Carnival Dream to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Jlrjgr
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We love Carnival for the most part. This makes my 9th cruise with them. Almost from the moment we got on we were Like I guess they didn't have enough time to clean. That's ok we aren't here to judge, we are here to enjoy. We really needed this get away. We planned well over a year ago. Getting on was so easy. Love the staggered boarding time. This ship needs some tender loving care starting with ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Aft-View Extended Balcony

Fun getaway.

Review for Carnival Dream to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
doublenickel55
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because it fit into our schedule and we are repeat Carnival cruisers. Check-in and boarding the ship was fast and easy. Carnival must be trying to cut costs. I noticed more rusty paint and dirtier windows. The food on this cruise in the main dining room was not up to what we expected. We had a waiter in the main dining room for breakfast who seemed not to like his job. Prior ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Aft-View Extended Balcony

Horrible Service!

Review for Carnival Dream to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
RJBrown
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

Lets start with this dang coronavirus...You state you are taking extra precautions including medical evaulations before boarding. OH so filling out a sheet of paper is a medical evaultion! What are you people smoking! Here fill this out have you been to Asia? Are you sick? Have you been around someone who is sick? Now sign your name and get on the boat. You have got to be KIDDING ME! Room ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

