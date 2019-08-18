  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Hamburg to Europe Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.5
Average
171 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 171 Hamburg to Europe Cruise Reviews

Mein Schiff 2- world's first cruise after the pandemic

Review for Mein Schiff to Europe - All

WorldTraveler151208 avatar

WorldTraveler151208

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

TUI Mein Schiff Cruises is a nice cruise line, but not for everyone. I had the pleasure of participating in a historic event. The July 24 2020 cruise aboard the Mein Schiff 2 was the first large ship cruise after the coronavirus lockdown in the world. Here I must admit that the TUI did a great job with the new safety measures. Muster Drill was conducted in small groups, the crew checked the ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2020

Promising Cruise Line with beautiful new ships, but no Butler for the Suites ☹️

Review for Fridtjof Nansen to Europe - All

Royal C avatar

Royal C

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

It's a must to try Hurtigruten Cruise Line, their new additions are just comfortable and beautiful. There is pretty much everything available on board, except Entertainment, which honestly felt great, who needs it on expeditions cruises?! and Butlers for the Suites, which is a Shame. How nice would it be to have your Butler booking a dinner or serving breakfast or, etc.... and for the prices ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2020

Long time cruisers, 1st time with MSC - wonderful

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Mediterranean

LiftCruising avatar

LiftCruising

6-10 Cruises

Age 30s

We have previously sailed exclusively with NCL and 1 time with Royal Caribbean. This was our first experience with MSC Cruises and we were pleasantly surprised with our experience onboard. We chose this itinerary because it was the ship's inaugural cruise and the stops were all new locations for us - Hamburg, Southampton, Lisbon, Barcelona, Marseille. After reading many reviews here on Cruise ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Fantastica Suite

Traveled with children

Short cruise

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Mediterranean

seabourndt avatar

seabourndt

10+ Cruises

As this is a brand new ship i wanted to try this ship out and see if msc is for me? I booked it through an american agent so got free bottled water in dining room. Tap water is free on every other ships except costa and msc. Pre cruise. As i was just off another cruise i only had a short time to get home and leave to catch flight from stansted airport. There was a suicide at liverpool ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Bella Balcony Stateroom

Cunard Complaints and Ship’s Photographers

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Europe - All

Phil Loynes avatar

Phil Loynes

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

We are Platinum card members having been on all three queens several times. Our trips have always been good and so have the on board photographers. We did a mini cruise from Hamburg to Southampton with all the family for a seventieth and a fortieth birthday - so rather special. A rare treat to get the family all in one place. Smart attire evening photographs were so badly posed (not) that we ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony, sheltered

Traveled with children

David Garrett German Cruise from Hamburg

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Baltic Sea

Multiplex2019 avatar

Multiplex2019

2-5 Cruises

Age 40s

I wish we had been told this was a "Stars at Sea, David Garrett" cruise when we booked it. David Garrett is a German violinist who plays Metallica and ACDC to the violin (plus some other stuff). He has a small bunch of German fans who are crazy about him. The problem was I was expecting the usual Queen Mary 2 shows to be performed and had no idea that that wouldn't be happening. Instead, David ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony, sheltered

First and last time with MSC

Review for MSC Preziosa to Baltic Sea

winterrod avatar

winterrod

6-10 Cruises

Age 40s

Pros = 1) Service at the dinner - Waiter always friendly 2) Service and cleanliness on our Room 3) Pre paid internet was 4gb for 4 devices and it was cheap comparing with other cruises that I´ve made 4) Pre paid digital pictures was very cheap. I got in the end a pen drive with 120 pictures taken during the cruise and it costed 90 euros. During the cruise, they were charging 30 euros ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Interior Stateroom

First time on MSC

Review for MSC Preziosa to Baltic Sea

Haniford1922 avatar

Haniford1922

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

The ship was beautiful but not many windows in bars and coffee shops. The staff were hit and miss many of them could not speak English , some were just plain rude. The food was mediocre no where near as much choice as other cruise lines . Ice cream was chargeable so was cinema bowling etc. the daily activities were sparse . We travelled with a five and a six year old who only went to the ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Traveled with children

Lovely ship let down by food and staff

Review for MSC Preziosa to Baltic Sea

Spookle avatar

Spookle

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

We flew to Hamburg to join this cruise and were very impressed with the price. Boarding in Hamburg took forever.. we queued for at least 2 hours and we arrived early. The ship itself is beautiful and balcony cabin was lovely. There's plenty of bars and we always found someone to sit. Food was disappointing in the main restaurant. We had no rapport with our waiter who wasn't really interested..meal ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Enjoyable Short Cruise

Review for MSC Preziosa to Baltic Sea

IrishComet avatar

IrishComet

10+ Cruises

We are a family of 2 adults and 2 teens. We have cruised many times with Royal Carribean and had Junior suites and up, so for this cruise we booked inter connecting balcony cabins on Deck 9. I had read many reviews about MSC and The Preziosa, and have to say was a little bit concerned about all the negative reviews about service and food. We had booked the Fantastica package that came with drinks ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

