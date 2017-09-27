  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Greece Holiday Cruises Cruise Reviews

Loved it!

Review for Galileo to Greece

User Avatar
swhipps26
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

We absolutely loved our cruise. It was our very first cruise experience and it was perfect. The staff was amazing. They went above an beyond. They remembered every preference and were so helpful and enthusiastic. We really enjoyed the swim stops. Seeing only the sea and a remote, uninhabited island was so fun. The crew was great about safety and getting us to and from shore. The ...
Sail Date: June 2021

Worst cruise ever

Review for Galileo to Greece

User Avatar
Louisa1261
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Let me list the points: 1) Accommodation - we paid for a cat A cabin and on arrival were shown to a cabin with twin beds. We argued that we booked a double but manager just shrugged shoulders and said boat was full which turned out to be a complete lie. Met the couple opposite us and they had been booked into cat B and then decided they didn't like the cabin and were given an upgrade (at a ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Take this Cruise!

Review for Galileo to Greece

User Avatar
empyrean
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Greece was my bucket list destination. Because we wanted to see a variety of islands and only had a short time we chose the Jewels of the Cyclades Cruise with Variety. I am glad we did. First off. The ship is charming and because of its size you spend a lot of time at port instead of getting to the port. Our Cabin was necessarily small ( its a small ship!) but well appointed. I chose Cat A ...
Sail Date: July 2018

Terrible cruise

Review for Galileo to Greece

User Avatar
travelworld2
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We normally prefer small ship cruises but this was easily the worst. We made the booking on condition that we would be allocated a cabin with a double bed,at the front of the ship. The request was acknowledged by Variety Cruises. On arrival, we were shown to a cabin with two single beds at the back of the ship ! I queried their error and they argued that there are no cabins with double ...
Sail Date: June 2018

First time cruise.. won't be the last!!!

Review for Galileo to Greece

User Avatar
DiMelb
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

I have always cringed at the thought of going on a cruise on one of the larger ships so it was with trepidation that I even agreed to go on this one. Boy was I glad I did. From the minute we stepped aboard to the moment we left the ship I cant speak higher of the service from the staff on board. The ship was beautifully clean throughout with ample areas to relax in the shade or on the sundeck. ...
Sail Date: June 2018

Spectacular holidays

Review for Galileo to Greece

User Avatar
Danielledesert
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

My husband and I decided to finally take our honeymoon trip (almost 3 years later) as we were saving it for something big. We have always wanted to visit Greece (was on our bucket list) but also craved the adventure part, so we decided to go on a cruise. As we were browsing cruise lines in internet we agreed that we didn't want a big cruise, we were looking for something more personal and ...
Sail Date: May 2018

Good Morning, Galileo!

Review for Galileo to Greece

User Avatar
wdenton
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We loved everything about this cruise! It was our first time in Greece, and after the cruise we were heading out for two weeks of home exchange and our own adventures, so we really appreciated the introduction this cruise gave us. We toured the Cyclades. The ship is delightful, the crew was extraordinarily cheerful, capable and kind. I had an eating challenge that made my diet really complex, and ...
Sail Date: May 2018

Cruise around the Peleponnese with shore excursions to many sites

Review for Galileo to Greece

User Avatar
LLarry
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We were two couples traveling together interested in exploring historic and cultural sites around the Peloponnese including ancient and Homeric sites and modern costal towns. The cruise met and exceeded our expectations. We particularly wanted a small ship cruise. The Galileo was comfortable, clean, and well managed. The crew was wonderful. Food on board was excellent and plentiful. And we ...
Sail Date: October 2017

What Variety Cruises are doing, they're doing very well

Review for Galileo to Greece

User Avatar
Selukwe
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was a return for me onto Galileo and was lucky enough to have done both the Jewels of the Cyclades and Antiquity to Byzantium cruises. I felt that there was great camaraderie between all the members of crew and this was there to be seen by everyone. Stathis is both the boss and a friend to his first officer, second officer and sailors. They show great respect for and to him which means a ...
Sail Date: October 2017

Great for those who can be flexible

Review for Galileo to Greece

User Avatar
Carol Hayes
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We had a goal to visit the Greek Islands on a small ship, the Galileo was perfect. The staff was unbelievable, the food was sumptuous and plentiful. They were very accommodating for dietary restrictions. Our destinations were changed due to high winds in the open sea, therefore we were unable to visit any of the islands. Our stops were all along the mainland, and included a swim stop on a ...
Sail Date: September 2017

Holiday Cruises Cruise Reviews to Greece on Other Cruise Ships
