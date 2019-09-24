I booked this cruise in June and thought things would be better by August. As we all knew Delta variant came around and I was unsure about going but so glad that we did. The crew could not be happier or more attentive. The embarkation was not as hectic as I thought although they could have had fans in this huge tent we waited in. We got there at about 2pm, was given a group number to wait which ...
This was the first cruise I had ever been on as I had always been resistant to cruising.
We picked the ship and itinerary carefully and I liked the idea of travelling on a fairly new ship.
As hoped the Nieuw Statendam was a stunning looking ship and the public areas all looked luxurious.
The cabin was a little smaller than I expected, but was well layed out and very modern.
The shower ...
Because we did not WANT it to be true, we ignored reviews like this prior to our October/November 2019 Cruise on HAL Neiuw Statendam. There are many very good things about this ship and this cruise line, but this description is ONLY to give a detailed assessment about dance opportunities and conditions on board. We took a cruise on this ship six months ago and ended up a bit dissatisfied with ...
We just completed a 43 day (34 day on board) 20 Mediterranean Port , Trans-Atlantic Cruise On board the Nieuw Statendam IMO: 9767106, MMSI : 244140508, Call Sign: PBCO, Flag : (NL) Neatherlands
First The Complaints
(1)Every one is fully aware that medical, trip cancellation (ETC) can be very expensive. When you have thousands of ...
This was part of a package from a travel agent. No information when we arrived for the first days activities. When we visited the dining rooms or buffet no crew member there to ask people to wash there hands or use the hand cleanser. So 50% of guests did not use the facilities, within days lots of people down with colds & flu. My wife got ill and that ended with a $503 bill to see the doctor. ...
We picked this cruise because we were on the Koningsdam last year and had a great experience, plus we liked the itinerary.
Here are the Pros and Cons...note that we are not drinkers so I cannot comment on anything related to that,
Pros:
The ship was immaculate... hand washing machines on the Deck 9 dining room
Friendly service and prompt in dining room and with cabin stewards. I ...
This cruise was my second cruise in Europe, my third cruise with Holland America, but my first on the Koningsdam.
We stayed one night in Rome before the cruise and one night after, both at the Starhotel Metropole which is less than ten minutes’ walk from Termini station, a location very convenient for transfers to and from the airport as well as the cruise port in Civitavecchia as we did both ...
We have cruised many times with Holland America and have had no complaints.This cruise left us disappointed.
The cabin and dining room staff, namely Dudi, Eka, Allen, Hanif and Mohamad were excellent, along with Leslie and Ryan in the Crows' Nest.
Sam and Damian, pianists in Billboard, super.
What was below our usual expectations;
No Hand Gel, apart from Boarding and Casino. First time ...
Pretty ship with wrap-around teak promenade deck where you can walk for hours. We were in a Neptune suite, so embarkation usually easier for suite guests. Neptune lounge personnel and coffee very good.
The food in the Lido and DR on HAL is average at best. We almost always ate in the Lido because the restaurant is a hassle for us (we don't tend to linger over dinner) and the food is no better. ...
For a big ship, the Koningsdam offers some hidden gems where you can mingle or get away from crowds. We especially liked the Dutch cafe for a quick lunch and coffee.
Embark/debark: everything went smoothly. We caught a Rome Cab from the airport directly to the port. On arriving, we waited in a "lounge," but there were no issues.
Cabin 5110: Vista suite -- not as nice as Signature Suites ...