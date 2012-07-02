|Cabins
|Dining
|Entertainment
|Public Rooms
|Fitness Recreation
|Family
|Enrichment
|Service
|Value For Money
dasreiseteam
10+ Cruises
•
Age 70s
Review for Jewel of the Seas to Baltic Sea
Sail Date: July 2021
Review for Jewel of the Seas to Baltic Sea
Sail Date: August 2012
Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View Stateroom with Balcony
Review for Jewel of the Seas to Baltic Sea
Sail Date: August 2012
Review for Jewel of the Seas to Baltic Sea
Sail Date: August 2012
Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View Stateroom with Balcony
Traveled with children
Review for Jewel of the Seas to Baltic Sea
Sail Date: August 2012
Cabin Type: Grand Suite
Review for Jewel of the Seas to Baltic Sea
Sail Date: August 2012
Cabin Type: Superior Ocean View Stateroom with Balcony
Review for Jewel of the Seas to Baltic Sea
Sail Date: July 2012
Cabin Type: Interior Stateroom
Review for Jewel of the Seas to Baltic Sea
Sail Date: July 2012
Cabin Type: Large Ocean View Stateroom
Review for Jewel of the Seas to Baltic Sea
Sail Date: July 2012
Review for Jewel of the Seas to Baltic Sea
Sail Date: July 2012
Cabin Type: Junior Suite