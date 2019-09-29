  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Lisbon to Europe Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
264 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 264 Lisbon to Europe Cruise Reviews

Absolutely fantastic cruise

Review for Emerald Radiance to Europe - All

User Avatar
Adventurers from Forton
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We have been fortunate to have travelled with Emerald previously and have really enjoyed the experience, have to say this is without doubt the best. Hard to identify why but scenery and the fantastic crew stand out for mention. From the moment we stepped onto the Ship we felt comfortable and well looked after, the service levels are just right, not pushy but just right. The staff and I mean ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Uniworld Queen Isabel disappoints

Review for Queen Isabel to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
love2read
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I have sailed with Uniworld twice before and with Viking a few times. I chose this sailing because of the beauty of Portugal and the friendliness of its people. Although the scenery was lovely, people do need to understand that the regulations on the Douro only allow for sailing during daylight hours. This means very limited time in port and a lot of time on the ship. Also, except for Porto, ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with Window

MSC is deteriorating

Review for MSC Preziosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
RedStarLine
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

Embarkation was quick and smooth. The Preziosa is a beautifull ship with a good layout. We were cruising in an Aurea suite which includes the ‘Easy’ drinking package, massage and spa access. Overall food quality is below average, in the buffet hot food is just warm. If you’re looking for Nutella or something alike they refer to the shop where you can buy(!) it. Never heard that one before. At ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Suite

Portugal’s River of Gold

Review for Viking Osfrid to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Portugal River of Gold
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

The breakfast choices were not as expansive as other river cruises and coffee was poor. Lunch choices as well were limited. Dinner choices were limited and some menus were good but small portions with protein. Deserts were average in taste. If you don’t upgrade to silver spirits your wine will be poor. The ship service was good with the exception of dinner. The staff was slim for this ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda

Disappointing First Celebrity Cruise

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
txcarm
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

The most disappointing aspect was the room. We booked a verandah. The mattress was old and uncomfortable as were the pillows which were very hard. The towels were rough and worn. The lighting was also outdated as was the entire ship. The food was very good as was the service. We had an excellent room attendant and excellent waiters in the main dining room. There was very little assistance ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Great staff, great food, great baby longboat, great cabin

Review for Viking Torgil to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
HiFlyer777
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was a wonderful small-boat cruise on the Duoro river. We thoroughly enjoyed it. We were expecting some walking tours of the ports where we docked each day, but were almost always met by Viking buses that took us to other interesting sites in Portugal. It was a combination riverboat and bus tour. The buses were nice, but it seemed we spent a lot of time on them. One of the highlights was ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Most Beautiful Scenery

Review for Viking Torgil to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
TomMcC
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our fourth Viking River Cruise, ( plus one ocean vcruise), and our first that included a tour before the boat. The hotel in Lisbon was elegant, one of the best we’ve stayed at. The included excursions were great, as almost all Viking included excursions are. On the third morning we bussed to Vila Nova de Gaia, across the Douro from Porto, with a stop in the university town of Coimbra. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Wining & Dining

Review for Scenic Azure to Europe - All

User Avatar
Barb Bailie
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We had traveled with Scenic once before. It was a delightful and memorable experience. We were entertained, wined and dined to our hearts' delight. What more could anybody ask for? The crew was capable, informed and personable. The food was exquisite and varied and the wines paired with the food very well. The breads, desserts and pastries were baked on the ship so were as fresh as possible and ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Average, not as Luxurious or 5 star as touted

Review for Marina to Mediterranean

User Avatar
DudleyTL
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We sailed aboard Oceania Marina from Lisbon to Monte Carlo Sept 29 – to Oct 6 2019. Our expectations and excitement for the journey as well as the Marina were high based on much research and Oceania’s marketing. Our cruise experience was not five star/luxury, intimate, personal, or warm. Cabin and Concierge Service Cabin service was average, but not personalized or attentive beyond usual ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Level

Great itinerary and cabin; Excursions spotty

Review for Marina to Mediterranean

User Avatar
coocooley
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We really like the quiet atmosphere of Oceanic - very few children, not a lot of loud music. The pool area stays relatively quiet. The food is, for the most part, very good - especially in the specialty restaurants. We had the wine and beer package, which allows beer and wine by the glass at meals. It was adequate. I would suggest they add a couple of WBTG at each restaurant to complement the ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Find a cruise

Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Lisbon to Europe
Lisbon to Europe Silver Spirit Cruise Reviews
Lisbon to Europe Silver Spirit Cruise Reviews
Lisbon to Europe Azamara Pursuit Cruise Reviews
Lisbon to Europe Voyager Cruise Reviews
Lisbon to Europe Crystal Symphony Cruise Reviews
Lisbon to Europe Viking Fontane Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.