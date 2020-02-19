Review for Magellan to Europe - British Isles & Western

Sometimes the food was great, sometimes very ordinary. The desserts in particular started to taste much the same - there was often no subtlety or nuance of flavour. It was just all sugar and chocolate. The only exception was when I had a couple of lemon desserts which were extraordinary. We were given a outside view cabin on the 5th deck but would advise people not to book ocean view rooms on the ...