Dover to Europe Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
510 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 510 Dover to Europe Cruise Reviews

Wonderful experience

Review for Golden Horizon to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Hilzandbaz
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Many years ago whilst holidaying in Rhodes my husband spotted a masted sailing ship and yearned for years to be able to enjoy and adventure on one. Then two years ago we spotted a sailing ship in Kotor, this time we could see the decks and once again felt jealousy for the people enjoying such a special adventure. So when my daughter (travel agent) told us that Golden Horizon was doing U.K. ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Balmoral, ate Autumn cruise on the Seine, France

Review for Balmoral to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
ES5331
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

First time with Fred Olsen and got a great saver deal. Sailing from Dover was so easy with excellent parking arrangements at the port and easy embarkation. This smaller ship is has a very friendly crew and staff. Excellent shows and entertainers in the bars and loung areas. Drinks and spa treatments are a reasonable price - much better than any other cruise line I have been with. Five course ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Outside with Porthole

Gibraltar is an awesome port to visit!

Review for Pacific Princess to Europe - All

User Avatar
kareno7850
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We've cruised the Mediterranean twice before and have been on many other cruises. We chose this trip because friends were going and we had loved visiting Spain, France and Italy in the past. We had never been to Gibraltar and really knew very little about it - yet it turned out to be our favorite port! We upgraded to a Balcony room so we could enjoy quiet time to ourselves - turned out to be ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Pretty much perfect

Review for Spirit Of Discovery to Europe - All

User Avatar
Host Sharon
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Saga Cruises have been on my radar for a while now. I have visited Saga Sapphire and overnighted on Saga Pearl II but my friend and I both felt we weren’t ready for the Saga experience at the time. However, the launch of the first of their two brand new ships, coupled with some health issues that forced the cancellation of a very long cruise earlier in the year, saw me booking a 10 night cruise on ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Loved St Petersburg and the Kiel Canal

Review for Pacific Princess to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
elep//pelp
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Choose the Pacific Princess as we enjoy the small ship atmosphere. Arrived 2 days earlier and stayed at the new Holiday Inn, Terminal 4. Took Princess shuttle to Dover cruise port. Small ship plus is that you really get to know your fellow passengers, disadvantage would be that you do not have the movies under the stars. Balcony rooms are larger then the stand balcony. Highlight of the cruise ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Princess small ship continues to impress

Review for Pacific Princess to Europe - All

User Avatar
jeck
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was the second of back to back cruises on this ship. The first was around the British Isles and this one was to Scandinavia. Both cruises started and ended in Dover. Transit arrangements were seamless, there were no custom clearance requirements at Dover. We could stay on the ship or walk on and off anytime we pleased. As I reported on my British Isles cruise review, the ship is ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Superb new Ship.

Review for Spirit Of Discovery to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Aslaw1
10+ Cruises

My wife and I have frequently sailed with Saga and much enjoyed the charm of her smaller ships, Pearl and Sapphire so it was, with some uncertainty, that we sailed on her new Ship Spirit of Discovery. As we approached her berth I wasn’t initially enthused by her look, but gradually, throughout our back to back cruise, she grew in stature and even majesty. With a bigger ship one wondered whether ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Terrific first ocean cruise

Review for Pacific Princess to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Elsadave
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

With the help of a travel agent we discovered the Princess British isles cruise for Sept,2019 on the Pacific Princess. The 650 guest ship was perfect. Big enough to offer great resources, small enough to be easily accessible. We were fortunate to have terrific weather and smooth seas even over the Orkneys atop Scotland Princess gave a reasonable a la Carte rate, even tho there were ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Oceanview (obstructed view)

Pacific Princess Superb!!!

Review for Pacific Princess to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
BalboaRockyStallone
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We loved the itinerary of visiting all the different ports in a two week period. The service on board was fantastic and the overall experience exceeded our expectations!! The Pacific Princess is a smaller cruise ship so we were able to get into ports that other larger ones couldn't. The British Isles, Ireland, Scotland and Wales were incredible places to visit. So green and beautiful. We only had ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Interior

Great Princess Small Ship Cruising

Review for Pacific Princess to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
jeck
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We loved the Princess small ships and the Pacific Princess is the last of them. We boarded her in Dover for a trip around the British Isles. Boarding was a simple process, no long queues and very efficient through security. The whole process took less than 30 minutes. The condition of the ship was excellent. The furnishings looked near new and the décor was bright and cheery. The ship ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

