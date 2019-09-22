  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Southampton Celebrity Silhouette Cruise Reviews

A momentous of our cruise.i
Sky lounge
New layout for Sunset bar
Balcony on hump cabin
Featured Review
An excellent cruise to Norwegian Fjords
"We have previously cruised before but wanted to try something a little more upmarket. We were very impressed by the standards of this cruise we cannot wait to go back. Everything was just right. We got on at..."Read More
Lottelliott avatar

Lottelliott

2-5 Cruises

Age 30s

1-10 of 260 Southampton Celebrity Silhouette Cruise Reviews

Inaugural cruise.

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
mloclamsenoj
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The ship’s inaugural cruise post pandemic was a 6 nighter to Dover,Belfast and Liverpool from Southampton.The crew and staff gave us an emotional welcome on board and a guard of honour at disembarkation,aswell as gifts in our cabin during the cruise.They also upgraded us to a balcony cabin which was a treat.Throughout the cruise the staff couldn’t have been more helpful and respectful.We received ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 1

First Transatlantic - Had a great cruise

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Transatlantic

User Avatar
kickboard
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Booked this cruise on a whim to get up over to Florida for an extended vacation. Overall the cruise was great seeing New York, Boston, Bermuda, Nassau and Fort Lauderdale. Firstly embarkation was really slow especially security. Once on the ship having already sailed on a Solstice class ship it was all very familiar. Our stateroom (concierge) was as expected, clean tidy and nicely appointed. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Exceeded Expectations

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Clipper Chick
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Silhouette is wonderful looks stunning and is very friendly. I had joined the cruise critic roll call before this sailing and had some great fun for about a month beforehand signing up for group activities including a joke the turned into the most amazing chocolate swap. Embarkation was brilliant my dad uses a walking stick and we were shown to the assistance line no wait and we were on the ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 2B

Great Ship; Great Itinerary - TA

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Denny01
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Reflection is a great ship. We love S-Class Celebrity ships and this is one of the best. Has the full Sky Lounge instead of part of it cut out for suites. Great commons areas. two issues: seating is starting to get a bit worn and you sit very low in many of the chairs at a table. Not enough places for readers and card players. Need more open places so we aren’t taking up places for ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 2

Mostly very good but few problems.

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Blackbirds
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

As a retired London travel agent I researched this cruise ship and knew the food would be very good. We booked 6.30 pm in Main Dining Room. Only went for first night as awful. Requested table for two for 50th anniversary. Put on table for six but with just four people on it. The noise from our floor and the one immediately above which was a sort of mezzanine floor was appalling. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 1A

Top service again

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
spendless
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

4 stars again for the cruise. Staff give excellent service and for us the S class is about the right size. We have not rated fitness or excursions as we do not use them. Our cruises are all about enjoying the ship and meeting people. Check in is excellent. We park on the dockside and typically take around 25 minutes from the car to being on the ship with a welcome drink. Azores was ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 1C

1st Cruise

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
pmaxwellking
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

From start to finish the process of booking our cruise was great. This was our first cruise and so I didnt know what to expect. Prior to the crusie date my husband booked a VIP package online which included internet, Priority Embarkation and disembarkation (cases off first) inside tours, wine and food pairing, laundry amongst other things. Unfotunately this package (Just under $500) didnt ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: AquaClass 1

Great food, lots of sea days, many activities

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Bubila
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

This is our second cruise with Celebrity. and certainly not the last. We got an "upgrade" , which we didn't want (a better category, but a worse location, so there were some problems on our first day, until we got our original room back. They did give us a free meal in Moreno as a compensation (which was amazing) for being homeless until almost 7pm. The service was great everywhere, and ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View 8

Rest and relaxation

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Sheppeyspoon
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

My wife and I have just returned from a relaxing 10 day cruise aboard the Silhouette, we are maiden cruisers with Celebrity, having previously cruised with Princess and Cunard and this was our first cruise without our daughter, who we packed off to University only 4 days beforehand. Embarkation in Southampton was very smooth and relaxing as we choose to spend the night before in a hotel to save ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 2A

Not up to expectations

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Two 2 Tango
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We were recommended Celebrity by our TA who said once we had used them we would never go back to other cruise lines. The check in was very good and we were on board by 11am in good time for lunch, but our first impression of the ship was dull and drab. The general look was brown and beige with seating that would not look out of place in a nursing home. but I will go in more detail later. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

