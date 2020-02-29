Review for Carnival Panorama to Mexican Riviera

Thought we would tryout the new Carnival Panorama since it's only a 6 hour drive to get there. Anyone that has sailed out of long beach knows the Pacific is cold so we didn't use the pools. But other than that the ship is fantastic and cruise director Emma Pack made it all that much better. This was our 14th Cruise and the shows in the Liquid lounge were the best by far I have seen on any cruise ...