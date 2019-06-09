  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Arctic Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews

First impressions were good, then….

Review for Le Champlain to Arctic

User Avatar
FortLaudCruiseFan
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Having taken 25+ cruises, I was excited to try “luxury” Ponant Cruises for the first time. The newness of their ships and their “all included” luxury positioning was appealing. Upon boarding the ship, first impressions were strong - everything was clean, contemporary, and crisp. Solid cabin design, with separate compartment for the toilet and other thoughtful design elements. The quality ...
Sail Date: August 2021

Very Disappointing

Review for Silver Cloud Expedition to Arctic

User Avatar
lpennacchi
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first Silversea cruise and unfortunately it will also be our last. We recently took their 17 day cruise to Greenland, which turned out to be very disappointing. The scenery ws nice at first, but very monotonous after a few days. If it weren't for the interesting shapes of the icebergs, there would have been little to photograph. The villages on both the Canadian and Greenland side ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Midship Veranda Suite

Loved our Greenland and Canadian Arctic cruise!

Review for Silver Cloud Expedition to Arctic

User Avatar
RobC1116
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We are experienced travelers (we've done treks in Nepal, independent travel throughout Europe, guided small-group hikes and tours in South America and Africa, and some large and small-ship cruises, including an Antarctica trip on the MS Fram). We chose the Silver Cloud cruise based primarily on the itinerary; we loved the wildlife and scenery in Antarctica, South Georgia, and the Falkland Islands ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Vista Suite

Uninspiring and flat

Review for Silver Cloud Expedition to Arctic

User Avatar
markham
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The idea was to see a new part of the world which we did. And to learn about the climate, people and history. Firstly, we sorta enjoyed the cruise. It was what it was and we had few expectations about the itinerary. But we saw very little wildlife so that was disappointing eg one polar bear from a long way off and some whales. 16 days is a long time to be bored. The best part was the Cloud’s ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Another great cruise but dreadful last day arrangements

Review for Silver Cloud Expedition to Arctic

User Avatar
sssxguy
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Booked this cruise from Reykjavik to Greenland while onboard Silver Cloud’s first Antarctic cruise (reviewed December 2018). It was great to see familiar faces among the crew. In spite of its refurbishment, the ship already feels a bit dated, with constant creaking and temperatures too high in the suite (spotless), but often too low in public areas (some noticeably dusty). Silver Cloud now has ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

ICELANDIC LOOP

Review for Le Boreal to Arctic

User Avatar
plaeger606
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Having never heard of Ponant, we chose this cruise because it did a circumnavigation of Iceland which is what we wanted. The ship was extremely clean, comfortable, and well laid-out. Embarkation from a small port outside of Reykjavik was a breeze (as was disembarkation). Captain Etienne Garcia was terrific - his enthusiasm for the immense beauty of Iceland came through in every message from him ...
Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Prestige Stateroom

See Iceland from the sea

Review for National Geographic Explorer to Arctic

User Avatar
Violinbow
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We were on the Circumnavigation of Iceland, July 23-August 3, 2019 and it was a great way to see Iceland, as promised by the Captain. The ship was very comfortable and functional. Our cabin, 305, only had one small porthole, that might have been claustrophobic, but we spent little time there and the porthole made it easy to darken the cabin when it was still light at midnight. The cabin is also ...
Sail Date: July 2019

Enjoyable

Review for Silver Cloud Expedition to Arctic

User Avatar
gogo65
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This was our first Silversea cruise, although we have done many cruises on other lines, including an expedition cruise to Antarctica on Ponant. We had originally booked another Ponant cruise, however it was cancelled in December due to chartering of the ship, so we booked this after getting a great deal that included business class airfares from Australia. As we had previously done an ...
Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Vista Suite

Nothing short of amazing.......

Review for Silver Cloud Expedition to Arctic

User Avatar
BRANDYTHINGS
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We managed to book our cruise/expedition at a very good price due to a late booking, our previous cruise with Scenic Eclipse was cancelled at very short notice. Which was disappointing at the time, but Silverseas have now gained a loyal follower! I can't imagine travel on any other line after the great experience that we had. We were met at Oslo and Tromso by Silverseas agents and ...
Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Silver Suite

Worst travel experience ever

Review for L'Austral to Arctic

User Avatar
PRL1314
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

We chose the cruise to the Arctic because the ship was supposed to be small. I made a mistake and thought it was 128 passengers. It was 128 cabins. In the arctic and antarctic only 100 passengers can be on shore at any time so ships should be no more than 100 passengers to get the experience. All shore experiences except one were worthless wastes of time. More on that later. We called Ponant a ...
Sail Date: June 2019

