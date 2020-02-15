  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Caribbean Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
2311 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 2,311 Caribbean Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews

The Apology Cruise

Review for Crystal Serenity to Bahamas

User Avatar
Kilpatrick23
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Anxious to get back on a ship we accepted the suggestion to try Crystals' first post pandemic cruise on the Serenity in the Bahamas sailing July 3rd. Clearly this was a mistake on our part as neither they nor the Bahamas were ready for paying customers. Our 7 day cruise wound up having 5 sea days as ports were cancelled due to virus outbreaks on shore. The two islands we did access required a 2 ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Cabin Type: Penthouse with Verandah

Wonderful Service in Crisis Situation

Review for Sirena to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
xquizitluddite
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This cruise was influenced by politics from its start. Travel to Cuba was banned, so Oceania substituted other Caribbean islands from the original three-city tour. Then, the coronavirus caused a world-wide panic and pandemic. Measures were instituted aboard the ship to keep everyone safe by limiting access to food and ensuring sanitizers were used regularly before entering restaurants. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View

Great Yachtsman’s Caribbean Cruise

Review for Wind Surf to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Misty Morning
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I am writing this as I go through my mandatory quarantine following another great cruise on the Wind Surf (the last one before operations were halted). This was our second Windstar cruise in less than 4 months after having done a 14-day BTB Caribbean cruise with some friends on Star Legend in November. This time we were travelling as a couple and met 2 other couples from our hometown of Montreal ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom

All glitz, not a lot of substance

Review for Seven Seas Explorer to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Spysmum
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We read , and foolishly believed the slogan” the most luxurious ship in the world, so promptly booked a Miami round trip, visiting Belize and Guatemala. We flew to Miami, staying in the superb Biltmore hotel prior to our cruise. Embarkation was a quick process, and we were welcomed onboard by smiling staff proffering small glasses of champagne. As it was lunchtime, we decided quickly to ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda Suite

A great experience

Review for Seven Seas Explorer to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Erndog72
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise for a late-Winter getaway to the Western Caribbean as a great way to evaluate the all-inclusive nature of Regent. We were not disappointed at all. The accommodations are very nice (especially after getting bumped up two levels), the food is very good, and the crew is exemplary! The Coronavirus was just getting a foothold in the USA and Regent was surprisingly well prepared. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Concierge Suite

Hassle free cruising perfected

Review for Seven Seas Explorer to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Rghaines
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

Landed in Miami the day before sailing and Regent set us up in a very nice luxury hotel for the night. Breakfast in the morning was with other people embarking on the cruise and allowed us to meet a few new couples that we would see again aboard. We explored downtown Miami in the morning and then headed back to the hotel to catch the bus to the port that Regent had arranged. Embarkation ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Concierge Suite

Superb crew and wonderful sailing experience

Review for Royal Clipper to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Heather Sk
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because of the opportunity to travel in a sailing ship. It more than fulfilled our expectations, with the ship travelling under sail for much of the journey. The ship itself is beautifully furnished with wood panelling and brass fittings. The weather was fine throughout so we spent a lot of time on deck, but the public rooms were lovely and very relaxing. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Another Wonderful Oceania Cruise

Review for Riviera to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
BobC1950
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We had a great cruise for two weeks in the Caribbean visiting nine beautiful islands. This was our 27th cruise overall on five different lines and our third cruise on Oceania. They are still the best. The weather was very good 13 out of 14 days. Our next to last day was rough seas and a little difficult for everyone but the Captain & crew did everything they could to make us comfortable. It ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View

Excursion highlights for Viking trip to Panama Canal

Review for Viking Sky to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
marykay877
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this trip because of the opportunity to experience the Panama Canal. It was the highlight of the trip. This review will concentrate on the excursions - mostly because I found few reviews on Cruise Critic about this itinerary before I took it. The staff and service were excellent. The comments are about my personal reactions to the excursions. In general, the quality was high, but I ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

No problem until I got home

Review for Star Flyer to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
elklemi
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was my 4th Star Clipper cruise and I knew the drill and what to expect. Had inside cabin 218 which is bunk bed and basically a closet but for one person I used the upper bunk as storage. Be aware that here is not a whole lot of open deck space and may have trouble finding a chair especially in the shade. I always enjoy the food on Star Clipper and this was no exception. They do a good job ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

