  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Greece Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
105 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 105 Greece Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews

A Perfect Cruise

Review for Silver Moon to Greece

User Avatar
76mike
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Hi everyone. We sailed with Silversea in 2017 and were disappointed. This year, we had booked a cruise on another comparable cruise line, but that trip was cancelled due to COVID. Our travel agent suggested going to the Greek islands, since Greece has made a real effort to be open to tourists this summer. He said that Silversea had a brand new ship; The Silver Moon. We said let’s give it a try ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

What has happened to Windstar

Review for Wind Star to Greece

User Avatar
ArtCollector725
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This is our fourth, and now last, Windstar cruise. The ship, the Windstar, is run down and tacky. The food was awful. The equipment in the “gym” creeky and poorly maintained. Lastly the shore excursions were often boardering on worthless. Internet? $245 a week for minimal and often nonexistent service. And all this for a premium price. Windstar needs to up its game considerably if it want ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom

Great itinerary

Review for Azamara Pursuit to Greece

User Avatar
jag33437
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We went from Athens to Cyprus, then Israel for 5 days (2 ports), then Crete and back to Athens. We stayed at the Electra Palace. Very good location, good shopping and restaurant near by. We also ate at the hotel. Breakfasts were excellent. Dinner on the 7th floor with the Acropolis overlook us. spectacular. We had an N2 cabin, port side near the aft elevators. The cabin was one of the best we ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Club Continent Suite

OK!

Review for Wind Star to Greece

User Avatar
thoughtsoncruise
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

7 nite Athens Greece, round trip, 9/19 Cruise was fine, not unpleasant. Friendly crew, outstanding food and service related to food. Cabin comfortable but really missed having a private veranda (and just for the record, had one of us been quarantined here, as we observed happening to someone we had met, the same size and layout would have made for a miserable experience). Simple ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Small yes; luxury maybe?

Review for Wind Star to Greece

User Avatar
drneal
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

After planning for over 1 year I finally got to go on a Windstar cruise. I was expecting a lot and, for the most part it, met all expectations. Prior to going on the cruise my initial cruise was cancelled as the ship was chartered. They gave us a $500/pp credit and paid to change our airfare. I loved the small size of the ship. The cabin was small but functional. The bathroom had ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom

Traveled with children

Big disappointment

Review for Wind Star to Greece

User Avatar
Oldcruzers
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruse for a birthday celebration and we were already in Greece. We were looking forward to sailing under sail, even if briefly. They play loud music to accompany the raising of the sails, then take them down straight away. No lift on this older boat and a lot of stairs to get to dining room, etc. Our room steward was excellent. Food was very good and BBQ on deck lovely. ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Oceanview Stateroom

ALL-INCLUSIVE may not mean "all-inclusive"

Review for Wind Star to Greece

User Avatar
Cruiser1502
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

My husband and I, and 2 other couples, chose this ship because we wanted a small ship. It was perfect in size...getting on and off ship was easy and quick. We were in cabin 240 which is at the very end of the hall. It proved to be a great room in the sense that there wasn't much foot traffic outside our door. The cabin had more than enough storage cabinets and plenty of under bed storage for ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Greek Isles

Review for Wind Star to Greece

User Avatar
dmdiehl
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Wanted a smaller ship for the Greek Isles. The crew was great. The bar service was slow. They needed more bar staff. Meals were adequate. Went to the Crystal Restaurant our last night and my husband and I enjoyed a delicious meal on the deck. Also, the dinner seafood bar b que on deck was excellent. All excursions and guides were good, well organized and informative. Our room 211 was ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom

Very Disappointed

Review for Sirena to Greece

User Avatar
vacation aloha
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We sailed on Sirena May 29, 2019 out of Venice. Although Sirena did an overnight in Venice, our flight didn't arrive until late afternoon. I used Oceania for my air. They booked us through Copenhagen from Boston with a five hour wait for our flight to Venice. The next day the ship departed at 3:00pm. Useless port unless you arrive at least a day early. The ship just finished a total ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Level Veranda Stateroom

Greek Island Holiday

Review for Wind Star to Greece

User Avatar
Aguila
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Booked this island cruise long in advance. The highlight is a candle light dinner in the ancient library of Ephasis. Violin quartet, lovely meal under the stars. This was exceptional and only Windstar had the relationship with the Turkish ministry of culture to do this event. All the locations were wonderful. Excursions well managed and ship processes very smooth with a well led crew. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom

Find a cruise

Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews to Greece on Other Cruise Ships
Regent Seven Seas Cruises Seven Seas Mariner Cruise Reviews for Luxury Cruises to Greece
Regent Seven Seas Cruises Seven Seas Mariner Cruise Reviews for Luxury Cruises to Greece
Azamara Azamara Pursuit Cruise Reviews for Luxury Cruises to Greece
Windstar Cruises Star Pride Cruise Reviews for Luxury Cruises to Greece
Azamara Azamara Quest Cruise Reviews for Luxury Cruises to Greece
Tere Moana Cruise Reviews for Luxury Cruises to Greece
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.