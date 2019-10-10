Luxury Cruises

No doubt about it: The cruise industry is in the middle of an epic building spree. And the luxury market is one of the fastest-growing areas. If you're like us, you can't wait to see what these new luxe options will look like. Check out our chart below to see which new luxury ships are hitting the waves next. But if you're more of an expedition fan, we've got those covered too: New Expedition and Adventure Cruise Ships, as well as the mainstream lines: New Luxury Cruise Ships on Order.