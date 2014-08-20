Review for Oceana to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

This was our first cruise and we chose this one for seven days as we are great Game of Thrones fans and booked excursions for Split and Dubrovnik. From start to finish everything was fantastic from check in to check out. We had flown in with Thomas Cook and P and O could not have done more to return us smoothly to the UK. Food was amazing especially in The Plaza and we were polite for choice. Our ...