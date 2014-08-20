  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Malta (Valletta) to Europe Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
167 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 167 Malta (Valletta) to Europe Cruise Reviews

Is MSC the worst cruise line?

Review for MSC Seashore to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Ronant
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

I don't know whether it's the worst but it sure is among the ones I travelled on.To me good and imaginative food is important and the food on MSC is pathetic.In the buffet pasta and pizza everywhere.No ethnic food, no smoked salmon or pates, no decent selection of cheese.Its more like a factory canteen .The cherry on the cake is treating ice cream as if its an expensive delicacy and non existing ...
Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Bella Balcony Stateroom

Floating from Malta through the Adriatic in the Viking Bubble

Review for Viking Sea to Mediterranean

User Avatar
cboyle
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This review includes information on our August 10, 2021, “Malta & Adriatic Jewels” cruise on the Viking Sea. Although we have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 since February, 2021, we had not anticipated cruising safely until 2022. We especially had not considered cruising from Malta as it is so difficult to get there from our home airport, Raleigh/Durham (RDU). However, at the beginning of ...
Sail Date: August 2021

Don't drink that cherry stuff

Review for Viking Sea to Mediterranean

User Avatar
simchabayla
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

It was so long since we had cruised. When we saw the chance to go on a fully vaccinated cruise with exceptional health protocols, we jumped at it and we made it a back-to-back, starting in Malta, cruising the Adriatic, Montenegro and Croatia, then back to Malta, the Greek Islands, and returning to Malta to fly home. On board, we were tested every day, including when we boarded. Viking has an ...
Sail Date: July 2021

Wonderful cruise, lots to love with a little room for improvement

Review for Seabourn Ovation to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
dadsbdaycruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Just got off the Seabourn Ovation, it is a beautifully designed ship which was the perfect base for discovering Malta and the Greek Islands. Our first cruise on Seabourn, although we’ve traveled on Silversea, in Queens Grill on Cunard and various suites on other premium and luxury cruise lines (over 20 cruises to date). I was slightly concerned that we might be a little “young” for Seabourn as ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Great Small Ship Experience - Third Time with Star Clippers.

Review for Star Flyer to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
CarolinaJD118
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose a repositioning itinerary that took us from Malta to Malaga, stopping in Sardinia, the Balearics, and along the Spanish Coast. Previous cruises had set our expectations. Star Clipper is a small line with three small ships that use sail frequently. Frequent stops in European ports insured that the food stocks were excellent. As a repositioning cruise, the opportunities for water ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Greek islands and Athens cruise - excellent choice and weather was mostly hot

Review for Oceana to Europe - All

User Avatar
Ruby Star
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

My husband and I chose this cruise as we wanted a taster cruise of the Greek islands. We were very lucky with the weather for October. 28 degrees most days. We have stayed on the Oceana before about 7 years ago and although it is supposed to have had a refit it is definitely not in the same good condition. It is looking very tired. Atrium is an exception to this - still beautiful. Our cabin ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Inside Twin with Shower

Our Second Cruise on Oceana

Review for Oceana to Europe - All

User Avatar
JC46
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Our second cruise on Oceana, and we were not disappointed. However, there were some inconsistencies by comparison with 2018. Firstly, a positive - the Headliners last year were beyond terrible, this year? It was difficult to believe that these performers carried the same name, well-rehearsed, well danced and well sung routines in great costumes. The show “Astonishing” was exceptional, perhaps ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Highly recommend Oceana

Review for Oceana to Europe - All

User Avatar
Cruiselovinggirl
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

The itinerary interested us. Malta,Naples,Rome,Corsica,Sardinia,Athens, Crete and Rhodes. Embarkation and disembarkation were very smooth and professional. The Oceana is a medium sized very friendly ship. This is our 3rd time on this ship. Dining staff excellent and cannot fault. Lots of menu variety and beautifully presented.Food very good. The restaurant manager went out of his way to ensure ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom with Shower

Brilliant first cruise

Review for Oceana to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Suedean1958
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This was our first cruise and we chose this one for seven days as we are great Game of Thrones fans and booked excursions for Split and Dubrovnik. From start to finish everything was fantastic from check in to check out. We had flown in with Thomas Cook and P and O could not have done more to return us smoothly to the UK. Food was amazing especially in The Plaza and we were polite for choice. Our ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Had high expectations but was disappointed

Review for MSC Bellissima to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Josephinecachia
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Just came back from Msc Bellissima ,we booked a year ago . This is our 15 th cruise ,second time on Msc.We were so looking forward as Msc Splendida was perfect. But unfortunately this one no.Inside cabin very small,buffet always same food. The only positive place was the Lighthouse Restaurant staff very nice especially our Waiter Antonio and his wife Sandy.Food was very good and health ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Fantastica Inside Stateroom

