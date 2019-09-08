  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Celebrity Flora Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
20 reviews
The Dining Room, one of two places to eat on the ship.
The Discovery Lounge. A bar and meeting place. The only one on board
Our stateroom on Flora. #522
Land excursion (blue heron) with with Flora in the background.
Cruiser Rating
4.6
Very Good
20 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
One of a kind cruise that has to be experienced.
"This is a specialty cruise on a luxury ship. It is not your typical, laid back cruise. So don't expect lots of glamour, glitz or specialty dining and entertainment. This is a once in a lifetime experience that..."
montylee avatar

montylee

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

1-10 of 20 Celebrity Flora Cruise Reviews

Great Crew and Staff, Beautiful Ship...some glitches to work out

Review for Celebrity Flora to South America

User Avatar
w145
10+ Cruises

My spouse has always wanted to go to the Galapagos. She wanted to see the unspoiled islands, tortoises, sea lions, penguins,..etc. A high school teacher of hers had gone to the Galapagos and rhapsodized about it, and made lasting impression. We've traveled extensively for work and pleasure around the world. My preference is not cruising - preferring to take a a couple of weeks in country ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Sky Suite with Veranda

A true trip of a lifetime

Review for Celebrity Flora to South America

User Avatar
Debski1963
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

It has been our dream to cruise the Galapagos for almost 30 years, and we were finally able to go! We chose Celebrity Flora over the Expedition really only because it left on a Sunday, but we are really glad we made that decision, since at the time of our sailing, the Expedition had not yet returned to the Galapagos from its repairs. We did not do the Quito extension, mostly because of the fear of ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Fabulous experience!

Review for Celebrity Flora to South America

User Avatar
rbjny
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

My husband and I have never wanted to go on a cruise. However, when friends said they were going on this cruise to the Galapagos, my husband's dream vacation, we asked if we could join them. Everything about this cruise was outstanding---the brand new boat with lots of amenities, the super-friendly and extremely well trained staff and the itinerary, with every detail carefully thought out. What ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Sky Suite

Top Notch from Start to Finish

Review for Celebrity Flora to South America

User Avatar
CruiserSkip
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This is a review of a family Christmas trip to a bucket list location, the Galapagos Islands of Ecuador. My family consists of me and my wife, Maryanne and my adult daughter Lindsay. It is no co-incidence that she was with us as she holds a PhD in Marine Biology and she would not have let us forget it if we went without her. Quick Summation: Although expensive, it was a great experience, The ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Premium Sky Suite with French Balcony

Traveled with children

One of a kind cruise that has to be experienced.

Review for Celebrity Flora to South America

User Avatar
montylee
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This is a specialty cruise on a luxury ship. It is not your typical, laid back cruise. So don’t expect lots of glamour, glitz or specialty dining and entertainment. This is a once in a lifetime experience that really can only be enjoyed if you participate in the excursions. This was a wonderful and exceptional cruise. The Flora is an amazing ship. It is minimalistic in its design, making it ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Sky Suite with Veranda

Perfect ship for the experience

Review for Celebrity Flora to South America

User Avatar
chesley123
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Just returning from the full experience of the 17 day cruise / land package offered by Celebrity for the Galápagos and Machu Picchu package . Incredible trip all around and very well organized by Celebrity. Since this site is for cruise info, I’ll mention my thoughts on just the cruise portion, but know that you would not be disappointed by any part of the post cruise experience . Trip started ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Okay, but .......

Review for Celebrity Flora to South America

User Avatar
seaproponent
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

First let me say that at the better part of $20,000 per week, this was the most expensive cruise I have ever taken (on a cost per day basis). That said, a few observations: Disappointments: Our “Sky Suite with Infinite Verandah” would be better described as “Room with Openable Window”. We paid extra, and feel we got less than we would have with the standard cabin ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Possibly the best cruise I have ever taken

Review for Celebrity Flora to South America

User Avatar
Northwest Convert
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I have always wanted to observe what Darwin experienced on the Beagle that led to his monumental work and this cruise satisfied me on so many levels. The Flora is a beautiful and well-designed ship for exploration of the islands. The crew from top to bottom were efficient, energetic, warm and first class. When was the last time you saw a captain and hotel director loading hand luggage onto the ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Trip of a Lifetime!

Review for Celebrity Flora to South America

User Avatar
grandma*knows*best
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

My husband and I have always wanted to go to the Galapagos and when I received a special offer from Costco travel for the Flora, I jumped at the offer. Be warned, that if you book only the 7 night cruise, you will not get much support from Celebrity. You cannot book air through them and you will have to call and get the information you need to book air travel yourself, such as the times you ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Sky Suite with Veranda

Amazing ship; bucket-list trip!

Review for Celebrity Flora to South America

User Avatar
bpmba
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We were moved onto this ship from the Xpedition (which is now back in service) and she is a BEAUTY. Our cruise was her 7th sail, and she did not disappoint. - Overall, it's very well thought out, and uses great colors and textures and has TONS of windows - The lounges are big enough that you don't feel crowded, even when everyone is in there for the pre-dinner presentation of the next ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Sky Suite

