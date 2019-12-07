"First time traveling with Celebrity Cruises and first time traveling to Japan.
The ship is newly remodeled and they did an excellent job. It's a smaller ship so I found it easy to navigate.
My wife and I have been on Reflection, Equinox, and Summit, and Millennium looked almost as nice as the Reflection after being revolutionized in June of 2020. There were only 600 guest on board and by day three most of the crew greeted us by our last name with a friendly and warm welcome. All of the crew was excited to see returning guest for the first time in fifteen months, were always happy ...
Overall, I give it a B+.
Celebrity Refreshed means updates to the skin. The bones remain old. Our carpet was new but the phone in the room looks like the original. My wife got locked out on the balcony. I also heard the couple we were sitting next to at dinner have the same thing happen to them.
Service was just incredible. The best we've ever experienced. The staff were obviously happy to ...
We had cruised with Celebrity once before and had enjoyed the experience.This cruise was to take us to destinations we wanted to see in Southern Japan and Taiwan.
Boarding in Singapore alerted us to how seriously Celebrity was taking the Corona threat. We had been advised the previous evening of possible itinerary changes and the rules for boarding,depending on your recent whereabouts in Asia. ...
Two years ago I booked 3 back to back cruises on the "recolutionzed" Celebrity Millennium.
The cruise started in Singapore on Janusry 18,2020.
I was so impressed by the beauty of the decor, the layout of the ship, and how comfortable my inside cabin was.
As cruise affiocnados all know, things do not always turn out as expected: the corona virus changed our plans. The January 18th cruise ...
I make it short
Ship is old but very clean
U find everywhere a quite place
Food in Restaurant was good not the best but good.
Service in Restaurant was great.
Shows was ok
Steve the Cruisedirector was great
The coffeeplace was real good..thanks to that team
The cabin is modern and very nice
After every excursion it was like coming back home
The captain is a real ...
This was a two week Christmas and New Years cruise Singapore to Hong Kong. We were excited to see the Millennium after her last major refurbishment in Feb. I last sailed on Millennium in 2001 and the ship was hardly recognisable. The changes were gorgeous! We were in an extra large ocean view cabin 9000. Prior to the renovation this cabin had two small sofas, after the redo just one and a ...
We cruised on the Millennium, from Singapore to Hong Kong, over Christmas and New Year.
And we had an amazing time…
The itinerary was just brilliant, giving us time to have a taste of Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Hong Kong. Yes, some of the places you might want to visit are a long way from the ports, but if you’ve done your research you’ll know this and be prepared for some long coach ...
This was our first ever cruise, a pretty bold step to take for your honeymoon, especially when one of you (me) gets sea sick. I really wanted to show my husband this part of the world though and he isn’t one for travelling from place to place so a cruise seemed like a good idea. Off I popped to the chemist and stocked up on all of the drugs, and with everything crossed for smooth seas we set off ...
My son and I took the Celebrity Cruise to Southeast Asia on Dec 7th. I would like to share my horrible experience with everyone, hoping it will not happen to anyone anymore. After I came back, I literally had nightmares about Celebrity's deceptive behavior and dishonest business practices.
Excursions
All of my friends who took cruises to Southeast Asia from other cruise ship companies ...
1) Background Info
We chose this cruise for the itinerary and timing as this was a major-milestone birthday celebration.
2) Travel to Port / Embarkation
"Our flight out of our originating city was delayed so we missed our connecting flight. We had pre-arranged and pre-paid for an airport transfer to the cruise port through Celebrity. Since we arrived so late, we missed the last ...