Review for Celebrity Summit to Caribbean - Southern

We really enjoy sailing out of San Juan and no ship is better to do that on than the Celebrity Summit. This was our 3rd voyage on her in the past 6 years. We like the small to medium size of the ship and the new refurbished look is a plus. We were very lucky to have great weather throughout the week. The islands affected by the last hurricanes seem to be coming back to life which is great ...