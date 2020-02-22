  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Celebrity Summit Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
2328 reviews
38 Awards
The Summit at port in St. Lucia
Bathroom
Wider view of balcony
Bed
Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Fantastic Ship/Great Cruise
"We just returned from an 11 night cruise on the Celebrity Summit that was recently upgraded. We were traveling alone this cruise without a group of friends. All in all, it was a wonderful cruise! Random comments..."Read More
jshape

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

1-10 of 2,328 Celebrity Summit Cruise Reviews

Cruising is Back!

Review for Celebrity Summit to Caribbean - All

bhagen1953
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Celebrity and especially the Summit were amazingly happy to see us come on board; members of the team were cheering, clapping and yelling "welcome back" as we stepped onboard. And, that level of enthusiasm and service continued throughout the cruise. From the cleaner to the captain, all expressed appreciation for setting sail again. There were only 410 guests aboard a ship that can handle ...
Sail Date: July 2021

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 2

Great until not great!

Review for Celebrity Summit to Caribbean - Southern

Mimiya11
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This is a mixed review. First before I got some facts about our sailing some general comments. We are Elite Celebrity cruisers and chose this sailing and ship as it was last minute and our options were limited. Sailing out of Puerto Rico was wonderful for us (or so we thought) as we spent two lovely days wandering Old San Juan and going to the Bacardi facility for a tour. Boarding the ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Aqua Class

Back to small ship Cruising

Review for Celebrity Summit to Caribbean - Southern

RANGERAT
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We choose this cruise because our December Cruise to the Far east was cancelled because of illness. We need to get some Vitamin D after another winter in Chicago, but it was mild winter as far as temps and snow. Since we had to send our pictures and credit card information weeks before the cruise for pre-boarding documents in made embarking quite painless. We had 1:30 PM to 2:00 PM boarding ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View with Balcony 2B

Third time on Summit

Review for Celebrity Summit to Caribbean - Southern

JUST TRIPPIN'
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We really enjoy sailing out of San Juan and no ship is better to do that on than the Celebrity Summit. This was our 3rd voyage on her in the past 6 years. We like the small to medium size of the ship and the new refurbished look is a plus. We were very lucky to have great weather throughout the week. The islands affected by the last hurricanes seem to be coming back to life which is great ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View with Balcony 2A

First Cruise

Review for Celebrity Summit to Caribbean - Southern

Mojo Cruisers
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

This cruise exceeded my expectations. The staff was the most amazing example of customer service. Everything was top notch. One of the best vacations I've ever experienced. From the bartenders, Jose, Handsome, Boom Boom, Anush, to the entertainment, Marianna, Ryan, Eddie, to our waiter Mario & all around bread, water, coffee good guy Tiwari, the staff was very accommodating. Also, every single ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View with Balcony 2A

Great except for one excursion

Review for Celebrity Summit to Caribbean - Southern

japt494
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Beautiful ship. The food and service in all the restaurants was great. We especially enjoyed Le Petit Chef a Quisine. Our stateroom was ample and our cabin service was amazing. He really went out of the way for us! It was a nice group of people on board, very, very few children. On boarding and off boarding on excursions was much smoother than in previous cruises. The only thing I missed ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 2

Traveled with children

Traveled with disabled person

Retire this baby

Review for Celebrity Summit to Caribbean - Southern

OceanDevotion55
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Staff Great but Ship Needs to Retire Don't book room 9042, Cabin review follows. Dated, uncomfortable, obstructed view and Aqua Class Bathroom is a joke. Upon arrival, was astonished at the ease of embarking considering the Corona Virus issue. Didn't seem like much screening and no questions asked. Food just Okay, entertainment bearable. Seems like they hide the talented individual ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Aqua Class

Traveled with children

Great first time cruising experience

Review for Celebrity Summit to Caribbean - Southern

abritinva
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

First let me thank all of the cruise critic members, especially those on the Celebrity board, who asked so many great questions, and those who provided all the answers. Your efforts aided immeasurably to our experience. THANK YOU! Now onto the review. My DW and I had never cruised. When we retired 2 years ago we planned a cruise on Celebrity for March 2019. We had never been on a cruise and ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 1

Best cruise in 2020

Review for Celebrity Summit to Caribbean - Southern

Drwesson
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Loved the food!! And the service was great. The Retreat deck with the cabanas and the clamshells were wonderful. Hardly any people there at one time even on the one sea day. And you can eat and get food up there too.outstanding concept but not used a lot. Got to stretch out after 4 hours at the beach and really relax. Loved the retreat lounge. I was greeted each time by name! How cool is that? ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Sky Suite 1

We loved this ship!

Review for Celebrity Summit to Caribbean - Southern

Eriep
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We mainly decided to try Celebrity for the first time because of the reviews we had read of this ship (Summit) and because of the itinerary, plus the fact that these were the dates we were looking for. We were not disappointed. The ship is beautiful. Everything looks so new & is sparkling clean. The colors are light & fresh, including the carpeting, etc. A favorite spot was the solarium. That ...
Sail Date: February 2020

