"As our cruise date approached, I was a little nervous about going on the Serenade of the Seas by Royal Caribbean. We had been mostly on larger ships and the information I was ready on the blogs made me wonder if we..."Read More
ForeverCruisersJ&D
6-10 Cruises
•
Age 70s
Filters
1-10 of 1,599 Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas Cruise Reviews
This was welcome back cruise since Covid. So blessed to be able to sail again. We had to wear mask in common areas. Everyone was vaccinated except children under 16. There were only 600 or so people on this ship so the service was amazing from the waiters, bartenders, etc. Everyone was so nice. In fact it was the best cruise out of 25 cruises for service.
NEGATIVE!!!! - activities - I ...
The March 2nd sailing of the Serenade of the Seas was the first back to back cruise we had ever had the pleasure of taking. The first leg of our adventure started on the Serenade on the February 21st sailing. We had no idea what a B2B was when we first saw the term on our roll call. After discovering that people really did do a cruise, stay on the ship and do another one we knew it was ...
We chose this itinerary because of the wonderful ports and 4 days at sea, which we really enjoy. The weather was magnificent! Lots of “older citizens” on this trip! Wow! Many are demanding and quite cheap! Another issue is that the staff does not enforce the rule of not holding lounge chairs around the pool. If you want a chair, you need to get up before 7:00 am and go put your towels on a chair. ...
As our cruise date approached, I was a little nervous about going on the Serenade of the Seas by Royal Caribbean. We had been mostly on larger ships and the information I was ready on the blogs made me wonder if we had made a mistake. We were pleasantly surprised and as always when we sail on Royal Caribbean totally happy with our decision!
Embarkation and disembarkation went as smooth as ...
We picked this cruise for a couple of reasons:
The ports of call
Smaller ship
Less kids
The embarkation was quick. Disembarkation just as good. We booked the cruise shuttle to take us back to the airport which was one of the best decisions we made. The buses were right there to pick us up. Our buses were clearly marked.
Being a smaller ship there was less to do but easier to ...
We chose this ship do to the many different ports in the Caribbean. The problem is on board this ship. We have never seen so many older people in my life on a cruise. Super boring on ship, except for the theatre shows. We too are around 60 but like other reviewers this was just to old of a crowd for us. Karaoke was lame, the vortex dance club maybe 8 people in there total. Never seen anything ...
The good, the bad and the ugly. I’m not a fan of this ship’s design. The centrum design lacks functionality. It doesn’t offer enough room for large crowds to enjoy the entertainment and it acts as a chimney for cigarette smoke to travel up to the upper floors and hallways. We were in a suite on floor 10, 5 floors above the casino, we could smell smoke just outside our room in the hallway. Park ...
My mum chose the itinerary as she'd never been to the Caribbean. Its a smaller ship, which is easier to navigate around, but also much easier to meet people & make friends which is exactly what happened. The staff were warm, friendly but quick & efficient. The food was excellent, and the rotten weather couldn't spoil the mood. In fact due to the bad weather we had to find social things to do ...
Our community picked this cruise because it had southern Caribbean ports and left from Fort Lauderdale and not San Juan. 75 of us went on this six port intensive and four sea day cruise. While the 75 of us just had this cruise, we met many others that enjoyed this as a B2B, and even up to a 6B2B!
I can see why this is popular for the cruising fanatics. Food was great, service was fantastic, ...
Royal Caribbean's business policies have ruined this ship. The crew works hard, but you can't fix things from the back seat.
It became obvious two days into an eleven-day cruise that there would be less to do more. Stateroom attendants must take care of more rooms. This means the room cannot be deep cleaned regularly unless there is an "accident" or event that would require it. Closets, ...