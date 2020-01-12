"My wife and I are not seasoned cruisers, having been on the Carnival Splendor and MSC Divina prior to our cruise on the Miracle. However, the friendliness of the staff and customer service on both of our Carnival..."Read More
My wife and I are regular cruisers... other thst 2020, we go on at least 1, if not two cruises per year. We also prefer 10 to 16 day cruises. So when my wife's friend asked us to join her on her first cruise to Alaska, we said yes. Then she said it was on Carnival. We did some research and decided we would give them another try. We have had some TERRIBLE experiences on Carnival, and ...
The March 5 repositioning was excellent from Miami to the Miracle's new home (we hope) in San Francisco. Although there was some concern about the novel coronavirus, it was the best ship in the world to sail on. The Miracle was coming off of 15 days in dry dock in Freeport with replacement of many furnishings and plenty of time for any residual virus to die (published studies say maximum of ...
The cruise itself was like many others. And a good time was had by all.
I’m writing because of the amazing staff,..... When we were caught up in the coronavirus scare.
When it was realised we had to find somewhere else to dock because we could not get back to san francisco, the guest services dept and rest of crew rearranged transport for everybody from san pedro , worked all night to get ...
We chose a aft balcony to come through the canal, hoping to enjoy the many sea days on the balcony and de-stress, relax and enjoy the break of the daily work grind. THIS DID NOT HAPPEN! We had oil droplets spewing from the funnel each and every day and these oil drops were landing on us, destroying our clothes, and not able to sit out without enjoying a daily spray of oil. Our room Stewart was ...
Warm weather cruise in both the Pacific and Atlantic. Staff was ...as usual, outstanding. The ship was set to be refurbished at the end of this cruise. It needed it. Really could have been discounted because of the needed repairs. Carnival has really fallen off in quality since we started with them nearly 35 years ago. Food quality and entertainment need upgraded. It would have been good to ...
We loved everything about this cruise....except the comedian(so bad it was embarrassing- many people left halfway through his performance) and the Comedy Club hostess with her squeaky voice and her fake hair flips. The food experience was exquisite. Indrawan was our favorite waiter. Attentive, professional, and always smiling! The meals were delicious each day. The dining room was spectacular. ...
Although an older ship due for dry dock, the Miracle was still a lovely, clean, and inviting ship to be on. (I do hope that they replace the mattresses in the cabins, though, during the dry dock. They weren't very comfortable). The crew was amazing--helpful to elderly and disabled and very friendly and accommodating. The activities and entertainment was varied and enjoyable. Some of the ...
We chose this cruise for the length (15 Days) and the destination (Hawaii). Boarding the ship in San Diego was extremely organized, once you got through security. The security line was pretty much a free-for-all. I read reviews about the ship being in bad shape. Yes, it's an older ship that was weeks away from dry dock, but the ship was in great shape! Very clean and all public areas were in ...
We chose this cruise for two reasons first because it was departing San Diego (our hometown) and second because it was going to Cabo. We choose a 1:00 pm check in and it was so easy. We did not have to wait in any lines, our bags were checked and we were able to go to our cabin and put our carry on luggage away. We were surprised on the size of our cabin, it was a lot bigger than expected and the ...
This was my second cruise and it was a day longer than last time and even better than my Carnival Cruise from last year. The service was excellent, the staff was always helpful and engaging and the room was perfect. I loved the activities and all that was provided for us guests; I took advantage of everything I could and enjoyed every minute. The gym was clean and had all the equipment I would ...