"My husband and I decided to try a summer Caribbean cruise after 40 cruise. We decided on the Equinox, as the Solstice class is our favorite class of Celebrity ships. We flew in the day of the cruise, which is also..."Read More
We were so ready to sail again! This cruise will move me from Elite to Elite Plus. Disclaimer: This is a less than favorable review. I am the person who usually praises and encourages...
We are very happy with the welcome back and the enthusiasm of the crew. It is the new marketing and hype of Always Included that we are unhappy with.
Internet: Being Elite we have previously made do ...
It was AMAZING hard to know where to start first!!!!!!
The Passport Bar hands down the best (3)guys ever!!! They knew our names...what we wanted they were friendly and so much fun!!!! They definitely will be missed....I hope to see them all again very soon.Tuscan restaurant was SUPER yummy!!!! The waiter was very helpful and attentive.
I loved everything about this boat!!! The comedians were ...
We arrived at the port early because we were uncertain of delays along the way do to driving approximately 3 hours to get to Ft Lauderdale. We had no issues finding a space in the parking garage adjacent to the terminal. We decided to drop off our luggage and then park which was a brilliant idea. It was an easy walk, very convenient from the parking garage despite the cost. When inside the ...
We have cruised with Celebrity once before on the Equinox and absolutely loved it. This time we brought along our brother and sister-in-law. They are hooked now as well. We love this ship, it's never too crowded, always very clean, the veranda cabins are spacious enough for the two of us. The beds never bother our backs (which is saying something because most hotels do).
The main ...
We picked the Celebrity Equinox Eastern Caribbean Cruise of Feb. 29 - Mar.7th because of the itenerary plus us having had very good experiences on Celebrity ships before. We really like the ship as it was easy to get around on plus it was very well maintained by the crew. We found all of the crew very friendly and especially liked our stateroom attendant and our dining room waiter and his ...
The Equinox boasted a huge remodel in 2019, but it didn’t show in reality. I’m thinking the remodel must have adhered to the suite class rooms and private areas. The median age of cruisers was easily 60+ and the entertainment/activities seem to cater to this group. Couldn’t enjoy the deck areas very much being that cruisers were allowed to smoke EVERYWHERE outside on public decks. Many of the ...
I sailed the Equinox in 2019 and my TA found an amazing deal so we decided to sail again. Embarkation was a hot mess. I never got official word but the buzz was technical issues/computer issues. Lines backed up, but luckily I had priority boarding and was able to skip some of the wait. That meant the gangways onto the ship were packed and slowly moving.
The ship felt empty at times. It would ...
Last cruise aboard Celebrity was 9 years ago..
Thursday Feb 20th.-- travel by car to Quebec City (4 hours) Stayed at Cofortel for a Park and Fly . Close to the airport. $194.
Friday Feb 21st.-- Taxi fare paid by hotel. 11:30 flight to Montreal. 16:30 flight to Fort Lauderdale.. Sat in the last seats on plane. Travel with airmiles. 20:30-- Uber from FLL to Airbnb at Diana beach area ...
I will start by saying that we had a wonderful time and will cruise again with Celebrity anytime. But there are always glitches with any vacation.
The check-in procedure was the worst ever because the computers went down and the lines went around the building.I know they did the best the could but they did nothing to help out those who were handicapped and that could not stand for the 45 min. ...
My cousins and I took this cruise together because we wanted a relaxing vacation. We chose Celebrity because of the quality the cruise line provides. The dining is so much better than experienced on other cruise lines. The ship was beautiful, we had veranda cabins and the partitions were removed so our balconies connected and we enjoyed having our morning coffee served there everyday. The ...