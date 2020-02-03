"We love Carnival for the most part. This makes my 9th cruise with them. Almost from the moment we got on we were Like I guess they didn't have enough time to clean. That's ok we aren't here to judge, we are here to..."Read More
This cruise was an anniversary gift from my wife, our fourth cruise together, all aboard Carnival Cruise Lines, and all leaving from Galveston, Texas. She chose this cruise because neither of us had ever been to Key West or the Bahamas so the destinations were high on our priority list. They cancelled the Key West stop a few weeks before we left. I know it wasn't Carnival's fault, but it wasn't ...
Of the seven cruises this was the worst, no recognition for past cruisers in captain party. No update on current carnival status. Just two free bottles of water. Went to dinner in at our time 8:15 was so turned off by staff. Food was terrible, staff was rude. We ate rest of time I
On Alito deck same food each day. Yuck. Bartender in lobby bar was rude and down right ugly to me and several ...
Lets start with this dang coronavirus...You state you are taking extra precautions including medical evaulations before boarding. OH so filling out a sheet of paper is a medical evaultion! What are you people smoking! Here fill this out have you been to Asia? Are you sick? Have you been around someone who is sick? Now sign your name and get on the boat. You have got to be KIDDING ME!
Room ...
We love Carnival for the most part. This makes my 9th cruise with them. Almost from the moment we got on we were Like I guess they didn't have enough time to clean. That's ok we aren't here to judge, we are here to enjoy. We really needed this get away. We planned well over a year ago. Getting on was so easy. Love the staggered boarding time. This ship needs some tender loving care starting with ...
We chose this cruise because it fit into our schedule and we are repeat Carnival cruisers. Check-in and boarding the ship was fast and easy. Carnival must be trying to cut costs. I noticed more rusty paint and dirtier windows. The food on this cruise in the main dining room was not up to what we expected. We had a waiter in the main dining room for breakfast who seemed not to like his job. Prior ...
This was the first cruise all 9 of us and we couldn't be happier. It was my wife and I, our 3 grown children, 2 of their friends, and my wife's parents.
After we were home we sat down and tried to find something negative to say about the trip (not including things beyond their control like the rough weather on the last sea day that made a few of our group seasick) and we could find nothing ...
We usually do two back to back cruises in February to get a break from our long upstate NY winters. We had booked the first one to go out of New Orleans on NCL. We hadn’t been there before so we thought we’d combine some sightseeing with a cruise. Then I needed to find a second cruise on a different ship with a departure date that would work. Carnival had this cruise the day after, going out of ...
We chose this itinerary because we wanted to see the ruins at Uxmal. I was disappointed that Carnival no longer had this as a ship excursion. I was able to find it through Viator.
The ship is a typical Carnival ship without the Cucina del Capitano, which was disappointing. The food was typical cruise food. Good but not great.
We had an interior walkway cabin which was extremely ...
Loud music everywhere even during dinner in the buffet. It wasn’t a quiet atmosphere for 2 people on their honeymoon. Food was horrible the only place that had good food was the burger joint. Fruit looked amazing but too hard wasn’t dress, Shows were repetitive and when you arrived at a show more than 40 minutes before it started they kicked you out and you had to stand outside the door for 40 ...
Carnival Dream is amazing ship, full of friendly staff
First I will comment the person, who made my cruise so special, is Deborah from Peru, she is so awesome, friendly and know how to provide excellent customer service. Thank Java Blue..... Coffee shop is wow . Give Deborah 10 out of 10 . Best coffee ever
The entertainment team was entertaining and fun
The fun shop had a variety of ...