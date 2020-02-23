Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Caribbean - Southern

When it was time for me to board my only choice was to either lose my $3,000 or take a chance and board this ship. Now we’re stuck in rough waters while they take care of a medical emergency, the third one, supposedly not related to the Coronavirus. Even though I know for sure they have rooms open, because the cruise is definitely not sold out, they will not give me a less turbulent room. Sure ...