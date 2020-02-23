"Background
We have cruised 15+ times on various lines and usually go for the itinerary. We've always wanted to do Norway and this cruise popped up on Vacations To Go and away we were. We did book it rather
The ship’s inaugural cruise post pandemic was a 6 nighter to Dover,Belfast and Liverpool from Southampton.The crew and staff gave us an emotional welcome on board and a guard of honour at disembarkation,aswell as gifts in our cabin during the cruise.They also upgraded us to a balcony cabin which was a treat.Throughout the cruise the staff couldn’t have been more helpful and respectful.We received ...
Our cruise left Fort Lauderdale on March 6th, 2020 and on the morning of March 7th we found ourselves at a dock in Miami apparently so we could offload the corpse of a guest who chose to rapidly ascend several decks without the benefit of an elevator and landed on a lifeboat. That should have been a tip-off that this wasn't going to be the vacation of a lifetime. OK, so we leave Miami after the ...
We chose this Celebrity cruise based on prior experience sailing on Reflection, which was extremely good. However, we were disappointed with the Silhouette. The ship itself is nice, and while there are many good staff, we were surprised by the number of staff that were dismissive and rude. The food was average at best. Service and standards were definitely not up to par with what we experienced on ...
Back to port of Miami twice. Itinerary changed and we all recieved onboard credit. We were alton told we would be recieving 25% back on our cruise bill. However it is now May 15th 2 months since we disembarked and have seen nothing refunded. I think 9 weeks is enough time when I was told 4- 6 weeks from customer service at Celebrity. Don’t think I need to chase them ,as they didn’t need to do that ...
When it was time for me to board my only choice was to either lose my $3,000 or take a chance and board this ship. Now we’re stuck in rough waters while they take care of a medical emergency, the third one, supposedly not related to the Coronavirus.
Even though I know for sure they have rooms open, because the cruise is definitely not sold out, they will not give me a less turbulent room. Sure ...
Very good experience with Celebrity.
Cruise program was 2 days at sea dep F.L., for Aruba. Due to onboard accident? and illness for one passenger, ship had to return to Miami twice, before setting course south. Due to the delay, Intinerary had to be changed, so we were setting course to Curaçao. Arrived after 4 days at SEA.
Top service onboard. Cayman Island intinerary cancelled. We got ...
We chose this cruise for the itinerary (specifically, we had never been to Grenada or St. Vincent and the Grenadines) and for the ship, which we have sailed on previously. We are partial to Celebrity’s Solstice class ships, and the Silhouette is gleaming with its recent refurbishments, including new carpeting in the common areas and new bedding, carpeting, and curtains in the staterooms. In the ...
The meals were excellent, loved our updated balcony suite. Great entertainment!
Didn't care for the extra charges for every little thing (gelato, etc). There is less value now that everything is an extra charge. We used to use the Persian Garden with our massage treatments -now there is an additional charge.
The excursions booked through the ship were 3 times the price (compared to booking ...
We drove to Ft. Lauderdale the day before the cruise and stayed in Dania Beach at the Wyndham Garden Inn on Federal Highway ($212 per night). The hotel was very nice and was five minutes from the port. The hotel also had several good restaurants within walking distance and we had a very good casual dinner at the Moonlite Dinner ( .75 miles ).
Embarkation - We drove to the port at 10:00 a.m. ...
We were onboard the Celebrity Silhoutte in a very short time (Elite Plus) status. Terminal 19 was used due to the EDGE being at Terminal 25. A short delay occurred due to the steepness of the ramp, and the difficulty of getting wheel chairs up the gangway ramp.
Once onboard, we were well looked after by a crew ready and eager to serve us and our fellow passengers.
Lunch was prepared and ...