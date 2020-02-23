"this cruise was a late booking to fit in a week before some time in Florida for these snowbirds.
Bed was not as comfortable as Princess advertises.
Cruise Director Dan Falconer from the UK was excellent, very..."Read More
KruzinAl
10+ Cruises
•
Age 60s
Filters
1-10 of 1,589 Princess Regal Princess Cruise Reviews
Chose princess as not tried them before. We have sailed with p and o and royal Caribbean.
Maybe our expectations were high but this ship just is not ready for the British stay cations.
The menu for the restaurants is very small and the quality very poor. Mind you if you like McDonald's breakfast you should be in for a treat, as I think the buffer restaurant is based around that. The service ...
Chose as a Birthday gift for wife and to follow two other family members. Did not see much of anything. All booked excursions were made impossible because if Medical issues on ship causing long delays or medical issues on the Tour itself.
Point being the atmosphere during a global virus is not the best. When Staff is not forthcoming about medical issues. Evacuations, transfers of potential ...
We only cruise Princess since our first Alaskan trip. We took all 4 of our kids on that one and highly recommend people bring their kids and use the kids clubs. This one was just me and my partner for a quick break. We were only doing the first 7 days - Eastern CARIBBEAN!
Despite all the health fears this year, with the information we had at the time, we felt safe to travel at the end of ...
Our cruise started off on a great with a speedy embarkation. However, we got to the room & a balcony chair was broken & our tv (multiple times). Then due to a medical emergency, we were delayed leaving princess cay, which then made us late for St. John (the whole reason we booked this cruise was for hiking St. John national park). Princess rebooked but then we were delayed by port authority and ...
The on board experience for my first cruise was great. After talking to seasoned cruisers on board, I found that most preferred Princess Cruise's larger staterooms and variety of activities to those they had experienced on other cruiselines. Our ship was not allowed to dock at the end of our cruise until 2 crew members were tested for the Coronavirus. This meant a whole extra day at sea but the ...
We love Princess cruises and especially the Regal. Her crew is fantastic. The crew must be the reason we go back to the Regal. Our latest cruise on the Regal was to St Thomas and St Marten. We have taken this cruise previously and just enjoy being on this ship. We cruise with family and usually book a balcony cabin.
On this past cruise, the Regal was not allowed to dock back in Fort ...
Had the time of my life. Medallion experience was fantastic. Embarkation was ultra smooth. Took us merely 1 hr 45 mins from reaching the port ( our taxi ride from Miami to FLL port was twice as more inconvenient) to get settled in our cabin. Disembarking was a big hassle but the situation was truly unusual, even for the crew, so understandable.
The variety and quality of food was absolutely ...
Our cruise started with a fairly easy embarkation process. Our ship, the Regal Princess, was one of many in port. After we maneuvered through the arrival area, we found our long line to board the ship. We had decided, after our first-time cruisers research, to not leave our bags with the porters to be delivered late to our stateroom. Many travelers reported instances of extremely long waiting ...
Chose this cruise to be on a newer Princess ship and get away to a warmer area. The Medallion experience was very good. Checking in and being ocean ready with the Medallion was very quick. The food on Princess is very good and the service outstanding. We have decided to move away from Celebrity to Princess as we were getting bored with the same food on Celebrity year after year. We noticed on ...
First time sailing with Princess and it will not be the last! I loved the Regal Princess it was a beautiful well kept ship and the crew was very friendly and attentive.
From day one the vacation was great!
Ocean Ready made embarkation a very smooth quick process. I loved the Ocean Medallion app for finding the people travelling with you, we used this feature multiple times a day all week ...