Princess Regal Princess Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
1589 reviews
18 Awards
Cherry danish from Horizon Court
A respectable chocolate cone
Fruit tart
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
1589 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Regal was good but prefer Royal or Celebrity
Regal was good but prefer Royal or Celebrity

"this cruise was a late booking to fit in a week before some time in Florida for these snowbirds. Bed was not as comfortable as Princess advertises. Cruise Director Dan Falconer from the UK was excellent, very..."
KruzinAl avatar

KruzinAl

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Filters

1-10 of 1,589 Princess Regal Princess Cruise Reviews

Lovely room but service and food really bad

Review for Regal Princess to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Midlife49
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

Chose princess as not tried them before. We have sailed with p and o and royal Caribbean. Maybe our expectations were high but this ship just is not ready for the British stay cations. The menu for the restaurants is very small and the quality very poor. Mind you if you like McDonald's breakfast you should be in for a treat, as I think the buffer restaurant is based around that. The service ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Cabin Type: Owner's Suite with Balcony

You need a vacation after your vacation

Review for Regal Princess to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
golledge
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Chose as a Birthday gift for wife and to follow two other family members. Did not see much of anything. All booked excursions were made impossible because if Medical issues on ship causing long delays or medical issues on the Tour itself. Point being the atmosphere during a global virus is not the best. When Staff is not forthcoming about medical issues. Evacuations, transfers of potential ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

Served like royalty, Treated like family

Review for Regal Princess to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
RCKeilbar
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

We only cruise Princess since our first Alaskan trip. We took all 4 of our kids on that one and highly recommend people bring their kids and use the kids clubs. This one was just me and my partner for a quick break. We were only doing the first 7 days - Eastern CARIBBEAN! Despite all the health fears this year, with the information we had at the time, we felt safe to travel at the end of ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Princess

Review for Regal Princess to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
sarakate09
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

Our cruise started off on a great with a speedy embarkation. However, we got to the room & a balcony chair was broken & our tv (multiple times). Then due to a medical emergency, we were delayed leaving princess cay, which then made us late for St. John (the whole reason we booked this cruise was for hiking St. John national park). Princess rebooked but then we were delayed by port authority and ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Cruising through Uncharted Waters

Review for Regal Princess to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
ManitobaPearl
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

The on board experience for my first cruise was great. After talking to seasoned cruisers on board, I found that most preferred Princess Cruise's larger staterooms and variety of activities to those they had experienced on other cruiselines. Our ship was not allowed to dock at the end of our cruise until 2 crew members were tested for the Coronavirus. This meant a whole extra day at sea but the ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Interior

Great cruise in spite of the CDC

Review for Regal Princess to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
vriker711
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We love Princess cruises and especially the Regal. Her crew is fantastic. The crew must be the reason we go back to the Regal. Our latest cruise on the Regal was to St Thomas and St Marten. We have taken this cruise previously and just enjoy being on this ship. We cruise with family and usually book a balcony cabin. On this past cruise, the Regal was not allowed to dock back in Fort ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Dream fulfilled

Review for Regal Princess to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Yogita
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Had the time of my life. Medallion experience was fantastic. Embarkation was ultra smooth. Took us merely 1 hr 45 mins from reaching the port ( our taxi ride from Miami to FLL port was twice as more inconvenient) to get settled in our cabin. Disembarking was a big hassle but the situation was truly unusual, even for the crew, so understandable. The variety and quality of food was absolutely ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

a good time with a few caveats

Review for Regal Princess to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
BMyers60
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Our cruise started with a fairly easy embarkation process. Our ship, the Regal Princess, was one of many in port. After we maneuvered through the arrival area, we found our long line to board the ship. We had decided, after our first-time cruisers research, to not leave our bags with the porters to be delivered late to our stateroom. Many travelers reported instances of extremely long waiting ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Caribbean Getaway.

Review for Regal Princess to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
aussie1944
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Chose this cruise to be on a newer Princess ship and get away to a warmer area. The Medallion experience was very good. Checking in and being ocean ready with the Medallion was very quick. The food on Princess is very good and the service outstanding. We have decided to move away from Celebrity to Princess as we were getting bored with the same food on Celebrity year after year. We noticed on ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Great Ship and a wonderful vacation!

Review for Regal Princess to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Vacaygirl21
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

First time sailing with Princess and it will not be the last! I loved the Regal Princess it was a beautiful well kept ship and the crew was very friendly and attentive. From day one the vacation was great! Ocean Ready made embarkation a very smooth quick process. I loved the Ocean Medallion app for finding the people travelling with you, we used this feature multiple times a day all week ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Find a Regal Princess Cruise from £173

