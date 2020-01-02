  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Royal Caribbean Quantum of the Seas Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
473 reviews
4 Awards
Ship from tender
North Star
Club 270
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
3.2
Average
473 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
China... Not for the Faint Hearted
"We chose this particular cruise for the ports of call, none of which we have been to before and also the chance to see the sights around Beijing before the cruise. It all started out so normally. An Emirates..."Read More
phbr avatar

phbr

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Filters

1-10 of 473 Royal Caribbean Quantum of the Seas Cruise Reviews

Cruise to nowhere - something to avoid

Review for Quantum of the Seas to Asia

MB99 avatar

MB99

2-5 Cruises

Age 40s

The cruise to nowhere is definitely nothing to recommend, difficult to book activities or restaurants, alternatively very long waiting time, some of the crew members do not behave appropriate, food variety OK but quality below average. Embarkation is a mess, you get checked 12 times before entering the boat. Kids activities are boring. Guest service counter often with very long waiting times. To ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2021

Traveled with children

Fantastic & wonderful

Review for Quantum of the Seas to Asia

biff-tannen avatar

biff-tannen

First Time Cruiser

Age 50s

Everything was excellent on board the QoS sailing (to "nowhere"). Such a relief to just go out to sea for 4 nights, even when it literally goes nowhere but back to home base at Marina Bay cruise centre, Singapore. Service was superb, activities were properly socially distanced and since we went on the 7th (which is the week school reopens here), there wasn't a crowd to contend with. Love the ship, ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2021

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Royal Caribbean 2 night "Opening Cruise" - First RCI cruise post-pandemic.

Review for Quantum of the Seas to Asia

masteradept avatar

masteradept

6-10 Cruises

Age 30s

We booked this cruise as it was the first sailing by RCI after the pandemic had started, and it was one of the few travel options available to Singaporeans, and we are also regular RCI cruisers, so it was an easy decision. As the pandemic was still going on at the time of this review, there were many safety measures in place. The sailing was only open to residents of Singapore, and no port ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2020

Cabin Type: Grand Suite with Large Balcony - 1 Bedroom

Quantum of Disease

Review for Quantum of the Seas to Asia

ML01 avatar

ML01

6-10 Cruises

Age 40s

To mention little of the potential causes of hygiene issues onboard, we were advised by medical staff to be quarantined to our rooms after consulting them following our children's vomiting and diarrhoea starting from our second full day aboard. While in-room movies were comped, it wasn't exactly our idea to board a cruise ship only to watch movies in the cabin. We had to miss out on the shows and ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Traveled with children

Great Cruise - 7 nights Spice of SE Asia Cruise

Review for Quantum of the Seas to Asia

Christinei avatar

Christinei

First Time Cruiser

Age 50s

This was the first cruise our family of four (2 x adults,2 x teenagers) had been on so we didn't know what to expect. I had been reading so-so reviews about Quantum of the Seas and I was apprehensive about what we would find. In summary - we thought the cruise was amazing and are so glad we went! We embarked at Singapore and after a small hiccup were on the ship and eating lunch. After the ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Traveled with children

Pros & cons

Review for Quantum of the Seas to Asia

kwofperth avatar

kwofperth

2-5 Cruises

Age 40s

Third cruise overall, third with Royal, first through Asia. The overall experience had pluses and minuses when compared to previous sailings through the South Pacific (on Radiance and Explorer). Pros - the indoor pool was a great space to relax with the kids outside of the harsh SE-Asian sun, with the air-conditioning just right (not too cold, not too hot). The Solarium was a beautiful space ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Interior with Virtual Balcony

Traveled with children

Mixed feelings

Review for Quantum of the Seas to Asia

Kenny1069 avatar

Kenny1069

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

Usually travel po and the old Thompson crushes The food is a lot better on this ship, actual buffet is excellent , entertainment some excellent some not very good A lot of passengers shore excursions all at same time very unorganised feeling like you are behind herded not a nice experience , one tender trip had to queue 50 mins in sweltering heat to get back on board , felt sorry for ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View with Large Balcony

Will never book a cruise with RC again

Review for Quantum of the Seas to Asia

Sadsad76 avatar

Sadsad76

2-5 Cruises

Age 40s

-smoking area is situated next to swimming pools. Under a roof & not on open deck. Where children & families spend a lot of time. As an asthmatic I found this disgusting & a trigger for my asthma - billing issues , My advice track your spending & keep an eye on your account. Extra charges were put onto accounts such as pool towel usage $100 & alcoholic beverages, supposedly purchased by a ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Interior with Virtual Balcony

Traveled with children

Most disappointed cruise

Review for Quantum of the Seas to Asia

harryau avatar

harryau

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

We were all looking forward to this family holiday, Singapore to Singapore cruise and I have to say I am going to stick with Princess Cruise Line. The food was average, the fine dinning was not what I have experienced on the Princess ships, at times the chicken was very dry. One night in the food court the food manager came in for tea and sat next to us, and complained of the dry chicken and we ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Traveled with children

Absolutely Amazing

Review for Quantum of the Seas to Asia

mcauliffec avatar

mcauliffec

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

My wife and I just took a 5 day cruise on Quantum of the Seas out of Singapore. I have to admit I was a little apprehensive reading all of the reviews, and was worried that I was spending a lot of money for a trip that I would not be satisfied with. This could not be farther from the truth, in fact I am wondering if I was on the same ship as the people who wrote many of these reviews. Let me ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Grand Suite with Large Balcony - 1 Bedroom

Find a Quantum of the Seas Cruise from £219

Other Royal Caribbean Ship Cruise Reviews
Royal Caribbean Ovation of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Royal Caribbean Ovation of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Royal Caribbean Adventure of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Royal Caribbean Anthem of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Royal Caribbean Spectrum of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Royal Caribbean Freedom of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.