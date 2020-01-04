"Be sure and arrive at your designated time, you don’t want to get in the longer early or late line. If you bring on a small ice chest, no ice or water allowed, bring freezer packs. Cans only is the rule now..."Read More
This was the first Carnival Ship to sail and the experience was great. The ONLY issue that we had was the lack of tablecloths in the main dinning rooms. The bare brown tables looked very cheap and tacky without the clean white tablecloths. The biggest issue with the missing tablecloths was that the drink glasses on the table would sweat and the water caused the glasses to slide across the table ...
This was our first premier Casino cruise and our 8th Carnival cruise in general. Husband was very excited. But I knew that meant he was going to spend much of his time in the Casino so I brought my grandkids for a whole new level of fun. They were 11 years old and 13 years old.
Loved all the extra perks of the Premier cruise such as:
#1 Gifts in the cabin every few days.
#2 Special ...
Spoiler Alert: Ignore EVERYTHING negative you have read about the Vista so far. Based on our most recent trip none of the negativity is true and the naysayers are just complaining because they really don’t know how to appreciate a good cruise when they’re on one! This was our second time on the Vista, third cruise on Carnival. Once again, Carnival exceeded our expectations and delivered an ...
We were on the February 8, 2020 Sailing of the Vista, and I can’t tell you how disappointed I am in how much I did *not* enjoy the Havana experience this year.
We sailed the Carnival Vista in the Havana area this time last year and were so impressed I booked the same area for this year in a Havana Suite and for 2021 in a Havana Cabana and 2022 in a Havana Suite. I’ve spent the past year on the ...
I have taken 6 Carnival cruises since 2011. My wife is a platinum member so our embarkation and debarkation were fast and nice. Our room was average, the room stewards were friendly. We found an unopened yogurt in our fridge. Our neighbors found dirty underwear in their cabin. The buffets never seemed to be open and the free restaurants always had a long lines. The carnival app never worked right. ...
We cruise a lot of lines, including Carnival, but this cruise was definitely among our least favorites. The 3 star rating is in light of the fact that we enjoyed some of the entertainment and the ports. Also, the weather was wonderful, so it was a nice getaway.
First, to us, the food and dining experience was definitely not up to the usual Carnival standard. Many of the dishes were quite bad ...
We drove to the Port as we are from the Midwest. We parked at Lighthouse parking and have the last few times we have sailed from Galveston. It is much smaller, but I've never had to wait a long time for a shuttle. We purchased Faster to the Fun and went from the parking shuttle to boarding in under 20 minutes. Honestly, if we didn't want to get off the ship quickly, we wouldn't have needed to ...
I first want to say I have never written a negative review in my life. But we work very hard to save for our vacations and I know others do too. I simply want to let people know that the Vista is not the average cruise. It is what I would consider a bottom of the barrel cruise. We chose Vista excited to see the new Havana area. When we booked we were told it was open after 7 p.m. When we ...
We chose this because it was kid friendly and last minute time off from work. I picked a suite. Even though it was on the lower level I felt a little better just because we were bringing a two year old with us and he’s a climber. Everyone is very nice on the Vista and the older portions of the craft were being maintained properly it feels like.
I have one very very large complaint!!!!!!! The ...
My husband and I had a GREAT time on Carnival Vista. We set sail the first week in January, after New Years. I had heard quite a few things about Carnival being dirty or being the ships that get people sick; I'll address these further below.
TIP - Our overnight stay at the Harbour House in Galveston was lovely. The location allowed me to watch the Vista come in to port that morning! I'm a ...