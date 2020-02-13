"I have cruised with Royal Caribbean before a couple of years ago - to the South Pacific for 7 nights - and really enjoyed it. That cruise was on the Explorer of the Seas, a ship I really liked. This time was a 10..."Read More
This was only my 2nd RCCL cruise. I chose this ship because of the itinerary. This was the 3rd cruise out of Alaska for this ship since shutdown. Fortunately we had a 12 Noon embarkation time. They had lines for check-in time so don't arrive early or you will wait. Our line started moving at around 12:05 p.m. and we were onboard by 1 p.m. (we did everything beforehand - check-in, photos, ...
Everything was great in terms of service, food, fun on the ship. However, Royal C requires a purchased excursion in order to get off the ship. This is infringing my freedom to tour without joining a group, and it has nothing to do with covid regulation.
Service and Food was great just like other cruises, but the fact that we were not allowed to dock when the ship docks REALLY IS a false ...
We were booked for 11 nights, 12 days for a round trip Australia to New Zealand.
We were supposed to stop along the way at Mystery Island and New Caledonia before reaching NZ. However combination of a tropical cyclone and Coronavirus meant we did a round trip from Sydney and spent 6 nights, 7 days on board.
All praise to the captain and crew for looking after passengers well being, the crew ...
First time on Ovation ( reason we booked ), so mainly went for the ride, which strangely turned out that way.
We journeyed to tip of New Zealand, turned around and came back to Sydney due to Covid 19 problems around the world. As far as we knew no one had it on the ship, that is till we all got off and went home and 3 days later told one Canadian was infectious last 2 days. So at the moment I ...
We chose this cruise because of the Ship as we have always wanted to sail out of beautiful Sydney Harbour and back in again. The destination wasn't as important as the Ship but we did enjoy New Zealand and the itinerary was excellent - enough port days and enough seas days over the 12 nights.
Embarkation was extremely well done - 30 minutes from stepping out of our car with our bags and ...
Big ship but never felt overcrowded
Very friendly helpful staff couldn’t fault them
Solarium great area. Adults only which is a great idea
Food good not great
Entertainment same Excellent entertainer one night in the royal theatre But other nights mediocre
Great singer in One of the bars every night
Lacking nice lounge areas overlooking ocean although big one at back of ...
We were worried about the size of this ship being the biggest we had been on and it had a lot of stuff that we didn't need like bumper cars, surfing, trapeze etc.but it was easy to avoid them and enjoy the rest of the ship as they were tucked away in the sportsplex. What impressed us most was the organisation. Despite having to be medically tested before we got on as we had to change planes ...
Let me just say that this has been one of the worst cruises I've been on. The whole cruise has been one disappointment after another that has made what was supposed to be a happy and enjoyable birthday and 10th anniversary holiday into a depressing and boring cruise. From the horrible staff in the kids club that drove my 3yo daughter to tears, to the overcrowding of the ship so much that you can't ...
We have cruised many times on alot of different cruise lines but Ovation is the largest ship we have cruised on. Ovation of the Seas has been our bucket ship and it didn't disappoint.
No waiting in line to embark, disembark, buffet or for the tenders in port.
We had a virtual balcony cabin which was a good size and very quiet.
We loved all the toys that were included, flowrider, Ifly, ...
We wanted to go Ovation to try it and compare. We have been RCI since 2010 and are Diamond (80 pts) later this year. Maybe. We are Platinum with Princess. We first cruised though in 1970-72.
I think reviews need to have
1) a valid comparison with other ships &
2) whether they write as a family/kids, Teens or older.......... like us.
But what a disappointment...........BUT
We did ...