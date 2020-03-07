  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Princess Cruise Reviews

Skagway, AK
Tribute to “The Love Boat” cast
Fruit carving
Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
17257 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 17,257 Princess Cruise Reviews

Lovely room but service and food really bad

Review for Regal Princess to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Midlife49
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

Chose princess as not tried them before. We have sailed with p and o and royal Caribbean. Maybe our expectations were high but this ship just is not ready for the British stay cations. The menu for the restaurants is very small and the quality very poor. Mind you if you like McDonald's breakfast you should be in for a treat, as I think the buffer restaurant is based around that. The service ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Cabin Type: Owner's Suite with Balcony

Princess restart - Majestic Princess 7/25/21

Review for Majestic Princess to Alaska

User Avatar
TheSunDeckTraveler
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We wanted to be part of the Princess restart and we wanted to visit Alaska again. The crew, staff, and ports of call could not have been more accommodating, welcoming, or appreciative of the passengers! Since we had had completed the “Ocean Ready” process on the new Princess Medallion application our embarkation could not have been smoother or quicker! We showed our passports, Covid ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Cabin Type: Premium Suite with Balcony

Traveled with children

Majestic Princess, 7-25-21 Alaska

Review for Majestic Princess to Alaska

User Avatar
Sufr54
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We are a limited capacity cruise with 64% of capacity on board ! Never once did we feel unsafe on this cruise and with a year and a half to prepare, the ship was spotless. The only way you knew you were in a covid environment was at the buffet as we were served. The crew were genuinely happy to see us and greet us. Not the canned kind, these had the glint in their eyes that you ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Cabin Type: Balcony

Wonderful escape from winter

Review for Emerald Princess to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Canuck6431
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Entertainment in the theatre was first rate every night, worth the price of the cruise alone. The 7 piece house band were excellent musicians. Buffet had a wonderful and varied selection. Main 3 dining rooms had the same tired menu virtually every day. Most of the bars were empty most of the time. Where were the 3000 passengers ? Piazza always had good entertainment especially the great violin ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Oceanview (obstructed view)

A trip to remember

Review for Island Princess to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Billnancy
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Wanted to visit Panama and Grand Carman but poor choice of time do to Covid-19. Even so. It was a nice cruise and appreciate the great service we received. Room was outstanding and kept that way the entire trip. Staff and all attendants were always friendly. Even under our serious situation the captain and his staff made this trip an enjoyable one. Never did we feel we were in trouble or under ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

One to remember!

Review for Island Princess to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Jan Reynolds
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

March 7-17 (2020), we were on the Island Princess for a 10 day Panama Canal Cruise. Due to weather conditions and of course the coronavirus situation, we were not allowed to dock at most of our ports! We were able to do the turn around through the canal and it was awesome! Island Princess was the last Princess Cruise ship at sea until their 60 day suspension is over. The captain and crew were ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

We demand a 100% refund! Worst cruise possible! Princess knew before we sailed!!

Review for Island Princess to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Victoria Riddle
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I gave this cruise a rating of terrible because there was no lower rating to choose. Because I worked 42yrs in an industry that did not allow for the number of days away needed this was our first opportunity to go on my husbands dream trip. The Panama Canal. Originally we were going to choose the 16 day version of this cruise until we found out that all the ports of call on the first half of ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Best Princess ship we sailed on overall

Review for Sky Princess to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
spanishlili
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We choose this cruise for the itinerary, we had done the first week several times but except for Cayman Islands we were looking forward to all the other ports and had several excursions booked with Princess. We arrived from Europe Madrid Spain in Miami on March 5th at 21.30 we took the shuttle from the hotel and that’s was the first disappointing thing in reception people that should still be ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony (obstructed view)

Rough time as pandemic breaks out in the world

Review for Island Princess to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
catmommy7
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

My husband and I have traveled extensively. We were excited that this cruise was to take us to multiple ports and did not repeat any that we've visited before. Further, we've cruised with Princess before and felt comfortable with the cruise line. Embarkation was fairly smooth. We got on the ship, found our cabin as expected (although we were disappointed that our view was obstructed), and ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Oceanview (obstructed view)

Made the Best of It!

Review for Island Princess to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Amy C
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

My sister and I chose this cruise because it was stopping at places we had never been to before and we wanted to see the old locks of the Panama Canal. It most definitely will be a cruise we will not forget! I can't believe how much the world changed in the 10 days we were gone! I asked my doctor if it was safe to go and he said yes when I told him the itinerary. Well, everything went well ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Find a cruise

Other Cruise Line Reviews
Poseidon Expeditions Cruise Reviews
Poseidon Expeditions Cruise Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises Cruise Reviews
U River Cruises Cruise Reviews
Abercrombie & Kent Cruise Reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.