The cruise to nowhere is definitely nothing to recommend, difficult to book activities or restaurants, alternatively very long waiting time, some of the crew members do not behave appropriate, food variety OK but quality below average. Embarkation is a mess, you get checked 12 times before entering the boat. Kids activities are boring. Guest service counter often with very long waiting times. To ...
We sailed on the World Dream in January 2021, as part of a limited cruise to nowhere sailing out of Singapore. We booked a Palace Suite but had a hard time finding information on the exact benefits, so sharing our experience here.
SWAB TEST
Online check-in prior to arrival is mandatory. You receive a 15-minute timeslot to arrive at Marina Bay Cruise Centre. You are directed to the swab test ...
Everything was excellent on board the QoS sailing (to "nowhere"). Such a relief to just go out to sea for 4 nights, even when it literally goes nowhere but back to home base at Marina Bay cruise centre, Singapore. Service was superb, activities were properly socially distanced and since we went on the 7th (which is the week school reopens here), there wasn't a crowd to contend with. Love the ship, ...
I decided to take the cruise to nowhere as a quick getaway since leisure international travel was not possible with COVID. As a whole, I really enjoyed my first ever cruise experience. It was exciting to finally get away from Singapore and do something other than the predictable staycation. However, the mood was definitely dampened with the poor infection control throughout the whole experience. ...
We booked this cruise as it was the first sailing by RCI after the pandemic had started, and it was one of the few travel options available to Singaporeans, and we are also regular RCI cruisers, so it was an easy decision.
As the pandemic was still going on at the time of this review, there were many safety measures in place. The sailing was only open to residents of Singapore, and no port ...
Took a short break just to get out of Singapore.
Check-in :
Ship sail is at 9pm. My Covid test was at 5pm.
Covid test and check-in & immigration took less than 90 mins.
We were on board the ship at about 630pm. Went to our room (Balcony Stateroom). It was nice and a good size too (bigger than some hotel rooms in HK that I have stayed in before). Comfortable bed, nice sofa. Good size ...
We chose this cruise because it visited the Countries and Ports we really like. I contacted Costa on 29th February the day before flying into Singapore and they told me the cruise was going ahead as originally planned. We had heard via (Facebook) that Cambodia and Vietnam ports had already been canceled, and I suspected that Thailand and Malaysian Ports were also going to be canceled as ...
Booked this cruise to visit India and expected a luxury experience have paid more than £6k for the trip, which did not include the drinks package or any extras. From the moment i entered our room I was distraught. The room was old with tatty furnishings, curtains hanging on broken runners. Stained carpets and upholstery. Broken doors on cupboards and brown stained shower room. The worse was to ...
One Transatlantic, two southern Caribbean and one eastern Caribbean, all on the Jade.We're platinum level. The service was excellent. The entertainment in the Atrium was so good that we didn't even go to the Stardust theater. The bartenders you want to take home. Specialty dining excellent. Main dining room excellent.Food was excellent in all the restaurants. We had suites in the front and aft of ...
We were really excited to be going on the Costa Fortuna cruise ship. We arranged for the appropriate visas for Cambodia, travel insurance and up to date passports as these were required documentations BY COSTA, otherwise you would be denied boarding the cruise. Well to start off, we were NOT EVEN ASKED for these documentations upon arrival and second, WE DID NOT NEED TO DO THE VISAS AS COSTA WOULD ...