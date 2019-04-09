  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

Italy Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
163 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 163 Italy Cruise Reviews

Even with Covid restrictions, a fantastic Cruise

Review for Viking Sky to Italy

User Avatar
Katootsie
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

My Husband and I boarded this cruise in Barcelona, and continued for 15 days until we reached Venice. Ports included Sete (Montpelier) Marseille, VilleFranche Sur Mer (Monaco), Florence, Rome, Naples, Messina, Bari, Crotone, SIbenik Croatia and Venice. We chose Viking because we really liked the destinations we were allowed. Also, they allowed us to cancel for any reason prior to the cruise - ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Cruising During Covid with MSC

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Italy

User Avatar
andrewjb1
10+ Cruises • Age 110s

MSC are one of the first cruise lines to start operating their ships again following the situation with Covid-19. Whilst they appear to be getting it right and the experience was excellent they could be leading to a total disaster. Embarkation All passengers are provided with their allocated embarkation time and its important that you are respectful of this not only for yourself but other ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2020

Great first cruise

Review for Marella Explorer 2 to Italy

User Avatar
Clifford tuttle
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

My wife and I have just returned from a cruise and stay package with Marella, staying firstly at the wonderful conca park hotel in Sorrento then onto the Explorer 2. Given it was our first cruise, We obviously have limited experience of cruises but must say that we found our first experience to be amazing. Every aspect of the cruise was fantastic, from the cabin we had (a standard balcony ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Traveled with disabled person

First time and the last time

Review for Marella Explorer 2 to Italy

User Avatar
Lizjen
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because we wanted to have a weeks stay in Sorrento afterwards. It was our first cruise and after reading the reviews our expectations were not too high. After all it isn’t a high end cruise so we were not expecting luxury. Cabin - our balcony cabin was a good size, with more storage space than we could possibly use ( I pack the kitchen sink). Tea and coffee making ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Amazing, best holiday ever - First Time Cruisers

Review for Marella Explorer 2 to Italy

User Avatar
SCESSEX
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

This was our first cruise and although we have nothing else to compare it with, can honestly say it was the best experience ever. Yes, there is a bit of a walk from the airport to get on the coach, but its not that far. Embarkation and check in had a nice feel to it, with welcoming drinks etc., Our Cabin was always clean, with fresh towels and pool towels whenever you needed them, The food ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Some good some bad

Review for Marella Explorer 2 to Italy

User Avatar
alancole9
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

been with marella before,not the biggest ships but some value as the basic drinks package is in with the price,entertainment was good and the food is good,but not the italian restuarant the vote is out on that,but Norras paizza place excellent,although they say referb ship only in the public areas cabins not only bathrooms the food is good and lots of places to eat from lots of choice,thae ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Good cruise but improvements necessary

Review for Marella Explorer 2 to Italy

User Avatar
Ang93
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The experience started badly in Manchester Airport, the check in lines were unbelievable it took nearly 2 hours to check in. This needs to be sorted there was no separate check in fo cruise passenger or if you had printed your own boarding passes which would have speeded everything up. Naples airport dreadful too had to walk for 20 minutes in the heat with cases ! Thought suitcases would have gone ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Thoroughly enjoyed it!!

Review for Marella Discovery to Italy

User Avatar
aunty waff
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

The price, the ports, the all inclusive package and the fact that we could stay on in corfu all lead us to pick this cruise. The ship was beautiful, and easy to find our way around. We had balcony cabins which were great, and our steward was very attentive and looked after our needs. We ate alot in the mdr, including the Italian option upstairs and service was excellent as was the food. Many ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

TUI Marella Explorer 2. Worst cruise we have ever been on!

Review for Mein Schiff to Italy

User Avatar
alwyn davison
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Our cruise was with TUI, Marella Explorer 2. We sailed out of Naples 2nd May 2019. We have cruised 14 times before with many different companies and ships however, we feel that Tui Marella Explorer 2 is the worst ship and cruise that we have ever been on. We have cruised with Thomson 3 times and have always enjoyed the ships, food, very friendly staff and happy atmosphere on board. We feel ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Kentfield

Review for Marella Explorer 2 to Italy

User Avatar
Kevin kentfield
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

The ship itself although it had its tea thing problems was a nice overall. The cabins were adequate and served there purpose we had an inside cabin, I felt the shower was very good, the pillows needed to be firmer or at least have the option, plenty of storage, could be cleaner. The food in the self service was ok lots of room for improvement but served its purpose, I am Cluton free and ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Find a cruise

Other Destination Cruise Reviews
Hawaii Cruise Reviews
Hawaii Cruise Reviews
U.S.A. Cruise Reviews
Africa Cruise Reviews
Antarctica Cruise Reviews
South Pacific Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.