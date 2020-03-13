I had the chance to take part in the first cruise of Msc Seaside after a fourteen-month break. Although generally I am quite satisfied I have to admit that there are some things that disappointed me a lot.
Regarding the Covid regulations, the same rules apply on Seaside as on Grandiosa. All passengers must have a negative covid test, another test is performed at the terminal. Everyone must ...
I don't understand why people are so afraid of cruises. Cruise ships are probably the safest places in the world. I wish all services ashore were so professional in terms of Covid prevention. Before boarding the ship, we had to do two tests, a PCR test in our country and a swab test at the terminal. Body temperature was measured before entering the terminal and on board the ship every day ...
We are belgian frequent cruisers and we couldn't wait any longer to cruise again. So we did.
After a max 72 hours pre cruise covid19 test at home and a new quick covid19 test in Genoa (50 min) it was time for boarding. Embarkation was really quick after a negative test (but we had to stay in numberd groups of app.25 guests)
No rush, because there were only app. 750 !!! guests on board, ...
We did a week on Grandiosa from Genoa to Malta and back on 25/10.
It was great, we felt really safe and looked after. We covid tested 3 days before departure at home then again on the day of departure (MSC's test in port) and again 3 days before disembarking. Gel was everywhere as were good handwashing stations which we were made to use before all meals. We wore masks everywhere except at ...
Hi folks,
two weeks ago i went for my first cruise after the corona-break. The german-market-focussed cruise line TUI cruises offers 7-night cruises from Heraklion(Crete) to Piraeus and Corfu. As the price for these cruises are very attractive for solo travellers i could not resist.
Due to the current Covid-19 situation there were some changes in the usual processes. First of all it was ...
I simply booked the cruise to Croatia because it was one of the only possible options to go on a cruise and there was no single supplement. Being Belgian the French language was not a problem at all . In view of the actual pandemic great care was given to the medical aspect , passengers had to send quite a long and detailled questionnaire , partly to be filled in by your own GP. Also a covid test ...
We had a balcony cabin on deck 8 and joined the Costa Victoria in Dubai. Overall we were very happy with the ship, the food and the customer service. The ship went into lockdown after a passenger was diagnosed with CoV19. Costa looked after passengers and crew very well in unprecdented circumstances for this century. The ship is appropriate for the fare charged. It is not the latest, biggest, most ...
I chose Divina for the classic nature of the ship and it’s original itinerary but that had to change because of the nature of covid-19 and that was completely understandable. The ship was absolutely beautiful, just as I was told it would be.
From the start MSC buffered us from the harsh realities of the outside world and encouraged us to stay informed but to relax and let them handle ...
We booked this cruise at full price over a year ago. We wanted to try MSC, I had read all the reviews and decided to go with an open mind. First off the ship is beautiful and very clean, the only think we didn't care for is the chopped up layout. The staff at customer service desk were unfriendly like other reviewers have stated. The lack of communication as to what was going on was ...
It was our first time on MSC. Being that the ship was only half full of passengers and the hole corona virus outbreak made for an uneasy cruise.
The food was average witch was disappointing as I was under the impression that their food was much better. I will say that they made very good pizza.
Not impressed with their steak house, I rarely send food back , but I had to with my first steak ...