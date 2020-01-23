  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Norwegian Fjords Cruise Reviews

Service in a time of dufficulties

Review for Lofoten to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
florencesm
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

I chose this for the country (Norway) plus the adventurous aspect of the excursions. I read that this year is the ship’s last year of sailing and it was the last time to experience a different type of cruise. The ship is stylish and whilst old still offers a comfortable, low key holiday. The staff were second to none, especially as they were dealing with the ever-changing unprecedented ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Northern lights ahead

Review for Nordkapp to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
LP60
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

The cruise was informal; great food; friendly, attentive & knowledgeable staff; variety of ports & excursions With less passengers than the larger ships, people could get to know each other and the staff which led to a friendly atmosphere The food was good quality, with something for everyone (although it did include a lot of fish - but I expect there were vegetarian / meat options if ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Trip of a lifetime

Review for Polarlys to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
Nashash
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

We chose this cruise as it is a ferry and not overally "touristy" as an anniversary and birthday present for us. This was such an experience. The staff are amazing the scenery is fantastic. Normally we never repeat a holiday BUT this is an exception. We had a partial view cabin which was very comfy as we thought we may spend some time there on the days we had nothing planned, however there ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Norway round cruise on MV Nordkapp

Review for Nordkapp to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
GOWER146
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We were very pleased we chose this trip, which did not disappoint and in the main was above expectations.The ship was in excellent condition and kept very clean. We were impressed by our accommodation (suite 502) which was large (two rooms), very comfortable and spotless. We enjoyed some excellent and interesting excursions, although one of the highlights, a trip on a snowmobile, had to be ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

We found the Northern Lights on Viking Star 2/2020 Room 5001

Review for Viking Star to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
mimicruising
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise in hopes of seeing the elusive Northern Lights. We were so lucky as we saw them on four or five different nights. Our best views were from the ship after leaving Narvik. We cruised from Bergen to Tilbury on the Viking Star February 15 through February 27th. We have been on over 50 cruises but this was our first on Viking. We were surprised with the uncrowded open spaces. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

What’s not to like

Review for Trollfjord to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
JEMSON
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We sailed on this very ship nearly five years ago, a June eleven-day coastal trip. Stunning scenery, excursions superb and life on board very comfortable and friendly. Had to repeat the experience. We’re currently eight days into our winter trip, the standard just as high, the food and comfort admirable. So what if you have to make your own entertainment onboard? Those here have accepted this, ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Norway!!!

Review for Viking Star to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
Peglog80
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

My husband and I have always wanted to see Norway. We both have Norwegian DNA. It is also a place that neither one of us has been before. The ship and our cabin were immaculate. Our cabin stewards anticipated our every need. All of the Viking employees were wonderful. We enjoyed the port talks and all the lectures they offered. Our favorite excursion was the husky dog sleds. We also got to ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Wonderful Northern Lights and Norway Trip

Review for Viking Star to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
JazzyTheTraveler
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

We picked this trip to see the Northern Lights and Norway in winter, to remind me of growing up in the snow! The crew - ALL OF THEM - are amazing, unfailing nice, and make this cruise a really wonderful time. They read and respond to your comments on a daily basis so if you need something they really do take it into account. Seriously, cannot day enough good things about all the crew. Even the ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Stunning scenery and prices

Review for Nordlys to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
johnonhisbike
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We hoped to see the Aurora and experience the stunning arctic scenery. We chose the 7-day Northbound cruise with flights back to the UK from Kirkenes. The prices for the excursions were very high, nevertheless we chose the dog-sledding as an experience of a lifetime. It lived up to expectations. The 'Cathedral tour' at one town though, was priced at over £100pp - we decided to walk the half ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Grey Northern lights

Review for Nordlys to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
ahorsham
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Even though we saw them on 3 nights, be aware - Northern lights are NOT coloured to the naked eye. If your cabin is on the gangway side you get woken in the middle of the night with all the stops. Not enough to do on board except sit in the lounge area, some good talks and films. Board games available. The gangway area and walk path to coaches were not treated, so snow and ice v. ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

