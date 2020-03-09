Everything was excellent on board the QoS sailing (to "nowhere"). Such a relief to just go out to sea for 4 nights, even when it literally goes nowhere but back to home base at Marina Bay cruise centre, Singapore. Service was superb, activities were properly socially distanced and since we went on the 7th (which is the week school reopens here), there wasn't a crowd to contend with. Love the ship, ...
We booked this cruise as it was the first sailing by RCI after the pandemic had started, and it was one of the few travel options available to Singaporeans, and we are also regular RCI cruisers, so it was an easy decision.
As the pandemic was still going on at the time of this review, there were many safety measures in place. The sailing was only open to residents of Singapore, and no port ...
This was our third trip on voyager and we felt that due to the corona virus issues we should have been kept far more informed than we were. Seven sea days was a joke especially as the ship could have returned to Australian port prior to the 14 day self isolation bane was brought in. Our junior suite was certainly not what I would have called clean let alone sanitised. We regularly had no room ...
Looked forward to this cruise as been on Radiance twice before. Easy boarding despite covid-19 issues. Just relaxing before sailing when Captain advised cruise cancelled due to NZ closing ports. Royal Caribbean were great. Really helpful and promised a full refund or 125% credit on cruise cost. Vessel was very clean, lots of people cleaning and wiping down everywhere we went to avoid the dreaded ...
First time on Ovation ( reason we booked ), so mainly went for the ride, which strangely turned out that way.
We journeyed to tip of New Zealand, turned around and came back to Sydney due to Covid 19 problems around the world. As far as we knew no one had it on the ship, that is till we all got off and went home and 3 days later told one Canadian was infectious last 2 days. So at the moment I ...
We were booked for 11 nights, 12 days for a round trip Australia to New Zealand.
We were supposed to stop along the way at Mystery Island and New Caledonia before reaching NZ. However combination of a tropical cyclone and Coronavirus meant we did a round trip from Sydney and spent 6 nights, 7 days on board.
All praise to the captain and crew for looking after passengers well being, the crew ...
Let me first say the entertainment, stateroom attendant and dining room waiters were great!
However........
Don’t forget to pack your patience!
We planned this trip for our four teenagers during spring break. We decided to not cancel and move forward despite the coronavirus. Which we probably should had canceled but we decided to give it a shot. Huge disappointment.
First ...
We booked this cruise on "Jewel of the Seas" long before the Coronavirus scare and decided to go ahead anyway, as we have a daughter living in Dubai whom we wanted to visit. In the couple of weeks before the start date, RCI sent us several reassuring emails that the cruise would go ahead, so we were never left wondering whether we should cancel.
I cannot speak highly enough about this cruise ...
This was one of the last cruises before the COVID-19 outbreak took down the cruise lines. I was not on spring break--I'm an actual, real adult that doesn't need to get drunk and vomit all over a cruise ship. The college idiots overran all public areas day and night and were very noisy in the stateroom areas all night long. Despite complaints, the ship staff made no attempts to control them. ...
Dinner in main dining room - Excellent. We made our reservations the night before, or the morning of the same day of dining. Overall the food was very good. Service was great. Upon learning of dietary restrictions, the staff went extremely above and beyond to make sure my needs were met. Prime rib cooked to perfection.
Lunch as Mexican Bar - (included) - a great place to grab a meal or a ...