  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Costa Maya Shore Excursion Reviews

Costa Maya (Photo:Roman Stetsyk/Shutterstock)

Popular Things to Do in Costa Maya

Find Things to Do in Costa Maya on Viator

1
Chacchoben Mayan Ruins
2
Beach
3
Mayan Ruins
4
Snorkeling
5
ATV Adventure
6
Dolphin Swim
7
Zip-lining
8
Segway Tour
9
Jeep Tour
10
Culinary Tour
11
Catamaran Tour
12
City Tour
13
Dzibanche Ruins
14
Bicycling
15
Scuba Diving
16
Dune Buggy
17
Glass Bottom Boat Tour
18
Mayan Temazcal Ceremony
19
Standup Paddleboard
20
Kayaking
21
Scuba - Certified
22
Golf Cart Rental
23
Wildlife Tour
24
Rainforest Tour
25
Jet Ski
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.