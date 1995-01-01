Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Write a Review
Boards
Log In
Find a Cruise
Deals
Excursions
More
Home
Find a Cruise
Alaska Cruises
Juneau Cruise Port
Shore Excursions
Juneau Shore Excursion Reviews
Things to Do
Overview
Reviews
Things to Do
Overview
Reviews
Things to Do
Facebook
Pinterest
Twitter
Find Things to Do in Juneau on Viator
1
Mendenhall Glacier
2
Whale Watching
3
Mount Roberts Tramway
4
Dog Sledding
5
Helicopter Tour
6
Float Plane
7
Gardens/Hatchery
8
Whales, Bears and Glaciers
9
Best of Juneau
10
City Tour
11
Gold Panning
12
Photo Safari
13
Tracy Arm Fjord Catamaran
14
Mendenhall Glacier Rafting
15
Fishing
16
Hiking
17
Boat Tour
18
Kayaking
19
Ziplining
20
Culinary Tour
21
Bicycle Tour
22
Canoeing
23
Trekking
24
Nature Tour
25
Local Factory Tour
Take our survey