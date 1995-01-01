  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

San Francisco Shore Excursion Reviews

San Francisco (Photo:Travel Stock/Shutterstock)

Find Things to Do in San Francisco on Viator

1
Alcatraz
2
Muir Woods
3
City Tour
4
Sausalito
5
Motorcoach Tour
6
Golden Gate Bridge
7
Fisherman's Wharf
8
Sonoma Wine Country
9
Chinatown
10
Walking Tour
11
Fire Engine Tour
12
Napa Valley Wine Region
13
Aquarium of the Bay
14
Segway Tour
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.