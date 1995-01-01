  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Antigua Shore Excursion Reviews

Antigua (Photo: Sean Pavone/Shutterstock.com)

Find Things to Do in Antigua on Viator

1
Island Tour
2
Catamaran Sail
3
Snorkeling
4
Kayaking
5
Shirley Heights
6
Ziplining
7
Jeep Safari Tour
8
Horseback Riding
9
Segway Tour
10
Rainforest Hike
11
Helicopter to Montserrat Volcano
12
Golfing
13
Scuba Diving
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.