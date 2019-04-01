  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Memphis to North America River Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.2
Very Good
57 reviews

1-10 of 57 Memphis to North America River Cruise Reviews

1st Time ACL Tried Memphis Music, oh dear

Review for American Jazz to North America River

User Avatar
Michaelene
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We'd been on ACL once before & knew it was mucho dinero, but wanted to do Memphis-Nashville Music Cruise. This is the 1st yr ACL has attempted this route, & omigosh, the timing needs improvement! The brochure isn't nearly clear enough that you hafta get there EARLY to see the music sites in either town. They offer Graceland pre-cruise ($$$), but no Sun Studio or Memphis Rock & Soul tours, etc. ...
Sail Date: August 2021

The overall cost is not worth the product

Review for American Queen to North America River

User Avatar
Pamgoes
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Pre-cruise: We arrived in Memphis a day before the boat was to depart and stayed at the Riverboat Company hotel, the downtown Sheraton. In spite of having read a few negative reviews, we were well pleased with the hospitality shown us by the staff from our first greeting by the bellmen, front desk staff, early check in provided, service in the restaurant for dinner (on our own), and the comfort ...
Response from JaneF, Guest Relations Manager

Hi Pamgoes, Thank you so much for your review. Your thoughtful description is appreciated. It looks like there are a few areas where we missed the mark. We can’t get better without feedback...

Sail Date: December 2019

Overall a Wonderful sailing down the Mississippi River

Review for American Duchess to North America River

User Avatar
Bryan5264
First Time Cruiser • Age 20s

In December of 2019, I had been fortunate to have an absolutely amazing trip aboard the American Duchess. We had sailed from Memphis to New Orleans, and although there were only 100 people or so on board, everything felt lively and populated, but not overly populated like on an ocean-going cruise ship. The boat had Christmas theming since it was the holidays, and everything felt warm and ...
Response from JaneF, Guest Relations Manager

Hi Bryan5264! We love reading your review. The holiday season on our vessels is really special. The towns are decorated, the crew is festive, and guests are in the holiday spirit! Thank you...

Sail Date: December 2019

Crew and Company Goes Above and Beyond

Review for American Duchess to North America River

User Avatar
BillNY
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Sometimes, the best way to gauge a company's commitment to customer service is to experience mishaps and witness how the crew and company react. We were on the December 2 sailing from Memphis to Nashville on the American Duchess. The first issue occurred when one of the propellers malfunctioned. We were immediately given this information and were also informed that we were going to have to ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Great until we both got a stomach bug on the boat

Review for American Queen to North America River

User Avatar
mmyeats
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We booked both a pre-cruise stay in Memphis and a post-cruise stay in New Orleans. They were great. We made use of the trolley passes in Memphis and visited several of the included attractions. The Sheraton hotel in Memphis was very nice. We appreciated that we could check in for the cruise at the hotel. Great idea! The cruise started out great. Soon we started to hear that guests were sick ...
Response from JaneF, Guest Relations Manager

Hi mmyeats, We’re glad to hear that you overall enjoyed your cruise! So sorry you became ill. In accordance with CDC guidelines, American Queen Steamboat Company highly recommends that...

Sail Date: November 2019

Great River Cruise

Review for American Queen to North America River

User Avatar
jantrips
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

Our first introduction to American river travel was on the American Queen, and our journey did not disappoint. In fact, our voyage on the American Queen wasn’t just my first river cruise… it was my first cruise ever. Overall, I would rate both this boat and our experience a 5/5. When we arrived at the dock of the boat, we were a bit awe-struck. The paddlewheeler was unlike anything we had ever ...
Response from JaneF, Guest Relations Manager

Hi jantrips! My first cruise was also on American Queen! She really is a beautiful boat that sets the stage for a grand river experience. The excursions are a huge part of the river cruising...

Sail Date: November 2019

Friendly crew, excellent experience, beautiful boat!

Review for American Harmony to North America River

User Avatar
Gardening Granna
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We love American Cruise Lines and delighted to sail on newest boat Harmony. Absolutely fabulous boat, superior crew and service. Our fourth trip on this line and we signed up for another ACL destination in 2020. Seamless operation from embarkation until disembarkation. Spacious and well appointed cabins, excellent entertainment, service and all around fun time. Immaculately maintained at all ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Traveled with disabled person

American Queen Steamboat, Memphis to New Orleans (June 3-10, 2019)

Review for American Queen to North America River

User Avatar
cruise-otter
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

In June 2019, my wife and I took the American Queen paddle wheeler on a one-week trip down the Mississippi River. Trip went from Memphis to New Orleans (the Deep South). I rate this trip as an overall 5 (on a scale of 5), based on its distinctive niche for educational travel. The Mississippi River is America’s other “Route 66.” You can see it from shore by driving yourself along the Great ...
Response from JaneF, Guest Relations Manager

Wow Cruise-otter! This is a great review! Thank you so much for recognizing the educational value. We are thrilled to learn that you enjoyed your cruise and the deviations. We sure...

Sail Date: June 2019

Lower Mississippi River Cruise 2019

Review for America to North America River

User Avatar
CdMAgFox
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

~~~April 25th – May 4th, 2019~~~ Yesterday’s flights from Orange County Airport, first to DFW and then on to Memphis, were surprisingly pleasant with little turbulence. Evidently, the flight to DFW was a day after a severe weather day there, and the late afternoon flight on into Memphis followed a morning of severe weather there. So, I lucked out! My flight from DFW to Memphis was delayed ...
Sail Date: April 2019

Delightful Getaway

Review for American Duchess to North America River

User Avatar
Lkbennett
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This cruise was chosen by a neighbor in my community, Sun City Palm Desert California, who organizes group trips. I was fortunate to be invited to join the group, and because I was cruising without my husband (who stayed at home with our dog), I was paired with a roommate who is also a neighbor in our community. There were 34 people in our group. The cruise we were on is the Lower Mississippi ...
Response from JaneF, Guest Relations Manager

Hi Lkbennett, We really appreciate you taking the time to write this exceptional review! I especially love your description of the duck parade! Oh, what a fun sight to see! I do have to...

Sail Date: April 2019

