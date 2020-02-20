We had four cruises cancelled in 2020 and 2021 so this was our first since the Pandemic. Everyone over the age of 12 was vaccinated and I was very impressed with the protocols. We have been on over 25 Royal Caribbean cruises so know the types of activities they usually have on board. The ship was running at 50% capacity so there were no big lines or waiting for elevators. It was a relaxed ...
before i Sailed i checked here for a few reviews and didn't see many up to dated ones so i thought i would add one, it was a few ago and i did not write anything down so i will try to be detailed.
This was a 4 day cruise from Long Beach Ca. Catalina, Ensanada Mx. sea day back to Long Beach
So for the People reading this in the future we just started getting serious about the Corona Virus ...
This was out first cruise, and after much study, decided on HA Oosterdam. We went with teo other couples, and had a GREAT time.
Embarkation in San Diego was seamless. It did help that Neptune Suite affords you priority boarding. :-) The Neptune Lounge had a very nice welcome champagne and hos d'hoeuvres party as well.
Side note: the Neptune Lounge is a quiet place to relax; also, there is a ...
Our family wanted to celebrate the 70th birthday of the most amazing woman ever! There were three children, ages 5 to 9, several young adults in their twenties, thirties and forties, and three 62-and-over guests! I don’t see how we could have enjoyed ourselves anymore! The staff was super friendly and accommodating, the food was truly amazing in the formal dining room, and the buffets were far ...
Cruise was a gift to us, but glad we went. Outstanding food and service, entertainment lagging except for the Boardwalk piano players and BB Kong’s. Needs more at sea activities. Nice casino. We did excursions from vendors at the ports rather than through the ship. I would sail on the Oosterdam again, would take more books to read, and study up on excursions! We returned rested and content ...
We are seasoned Carnival cruisers looking for a change, we are both retired in our mid 60's We cruised Oosterdam out of San Diego to Mexican Riviera. We are now hooked on HAL!
We drove to San Diego the day before departure and utilized a park n'cruise at Comfort Inn with free shuttle to/from the port. We walked the boardwalk at the San Diego Harbor and had a nice meal at Mitch's on the ...
I was impressed! I was a bit scared of the "older ship" but the Oosterdam did not disappoint! She was stylish, glamorous, and artfully appointed. Food was stunning in the Lido Market, the Vista Dining Room, as well as The Pinnacle (specialty restaurant). The cabins (we sailed in a Signature Suite 8073 with larger veranda!) was very comfortable. Bathrooms were new and well equipped. The ...
We chose this 4 day cruise as my son lives in the Los Angeles area.
Embarkation was smooth and quick. They had scheduled us at 1:30 but we showed up at 12 and we were able to board.
We were in 2 rooms - M10 and M14. Rooms were nice and roomy. We were traveling with a 2 year old and she had plenty of room to explore in the room.
We signed her up for the childcare but only left her ...
Sitting in our Signature Stateroom as I write:
1. Signature Stateroom, really a mini-suite, is very nice, but those aft and mid-ship are under the Lido and Pool Deck and are noisy when activity above.
2. Theater seats get uncomfortable after about an half-hour.
3. Bring your own Splenda; there will be none on-board - only Stevia.
4. Carpeting in lobby and passageways showing its ...
I have taken this cruise before, both as a 3 night and a 4 night. The 4 night fare is usually cheaper since it runs mid-week while the 3 night runs over the weekend. It tends to attract groups of bachelor and bachelorette parties, which liven the trip up and provide excellent people watching opportunities. Not for the Cunard crowd, thankfully.
Unfortunately we didn't have great weather - ...