We had four cruises cancelled in 2020 and 2021 so this was our first since the Pandemic. Everyone over the age of 12 was vaccinated and I was very impressed with the protocols. We have been on over 25 Royal Caribbean cruises so know the types of activities they usually have on board. The ship was running at 50% capacity so there were no big lines or waiting for elevators. It was a relaxed ...
before i Sailed i checked here for a few reviews and didn't see many up to dated ones so i thought i would add one, it was a few ago and i did not write anything down so i will try to be detailed.
This was a 4 day cruise from Long Beach Ca. Catalina, Ensanada Mx. sea day back to Long Beach
So for the People reading this in the future we just started getting serious about the Corona Virus ...
This was out first cruise, and after much study, decided on HA Oosterdam. We went with teo other couples, and had a GREAT time.
Embarkation in San Diego was seamless. It did help that Neptune Suite affords you priority boarding. :-) The Neptune Lounge had a very nice welcome champagne and hos d'hoeuvres party as well.
Side note: the Neptune Lounge is a quiet place to relax; also, there is a ...
Our family wanted to celebrate the 70th birthday of the most amazing woman ever! There were three children, ages 5 to 9, several young adults in their twenties, thirties and forties, and three 62-and-over guests! I don’t see how we could have enjoyed ourselves anymore! The staff was super friendly and accommodating, the food was truly amazing in the formal dining room, and the buffets were far ...
Crazy world out there but on our cruise we were treated like princesses! With the new medallions, all the crew knew our names and who we belonged with. And we could find each other, generally. Embarking and disembarking was so easy with doing all the paper work before getting to the ship and having the medallions on. They say there were over 3000 passengers but we didn't see them! Except for the ...
After 20 plus cruises with various companies, Princess is still a favorite. First time on Royal Princess. Ship was beautiful and spacious, no lineups for any venue or dining.
Sabatini's speciality restaurant was a romantic setting for two to enjoy an anniversary. The menu selection and food presentation was memorable.
Alfredo's pizza was so great, we enjoyed several times. Make sure you ...
BREAKFAST
Most of the food in the buffet was COLD. The toast, English muffins, and bagels were run through an automated toaster when the buffet was opened and were served for the next several hours. Fried eggs were also cooked earlier and the warming pans delivered either cold or luke warm eggs. The only made to order item were the omelets, and they were great!
LUNCH & DINNER
Again ...
Cruise was a gift to us, but glad we went. Outstanding food and service, entertainment lagging except for the Boardwalk piano players and BB Kong’s. Needs more at sea activities. Nice casino. We did excursions from vendors at the ports rather than through the ship. I would sail on the Oosterdam again, would take more books to read, and study up on excursions! We returned rested and content ...
Mothers 90th birthday, port is local/easy drive, like the ship overall, always enjoy the Riviera. We have sailed on the Royal 8 times and enjoy the ship. It's not as nice as the Emerald and such, as the layout of this ship is awkward. Having the open deck on 7, is quite enjoyable for most people.. They Royal forces you to stay inside, unless you go up to deck 16, which is often too windy/cold. ...
We are seasoned Carnival cruisers looking for a change, we are both retired in our mid 60's We cruised Oosterdam out of San Diego to Mexican Riviera. We are now hooked on HAL!
We drove to San Diego the day before departure and utilized a park n'cruise at Comfort Inn with free shuttle to/from the port. We walked the boardwalk at the San Diego Harbor and had a nice meal at Mitch's on the ...