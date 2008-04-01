  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Miami to Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise Reviews

Stunning ship and fab food

Review for Scarlet Lady to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
jemimajones
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

We had a wonderful time on board the Scarlet Lady. The star of the show was the food. Every restaurant you dined in felt like a top London restaurant, and the food was incredible. Our favorite was Extra Virgin (Italian) and Pink Agave (Mexican). The waiting staff were lovely would would never fail to recommend the best dishes. Alcohol was not included, however all drinks were very reasonably ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Our Second Transatlantic Cruise was OK

Review for Celebrity Eclipse to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Mr Holdweazle
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Our second transatlantic cruise was, for the most part, enjoyable. Our cabin and cabin attendants were adequate and the Aqua class dining in the Blu was always pleasant. We made some new friends which is always a plus when you are traveling alone. We were especially pleased with our usual servers Felix Diaz and Marta Ilchyshyn (sp?) whose knowledge, service and ability to serve items not on the ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2015

Cabin Type: AquaClass 1

This was my 5th cruise

Review for Jewel of the Seas to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
dendr
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was my 5th cruise, first trasatlantic, 2 on Carnival on the Fascination and 2 on Celebrity on the Century and the Infinity. I was traveling with 2 single buddies and we selected their family stateroom (Cabin-8500, starboard side) which can accommodate up to 6 passengers with a spacious 319 square feet. It was on the 8th deck, 2 below the bridge, at the very front of the ship with 2 large ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2012

Cabin Type: Family Ocean View Stateroom

Beautiful ship; a little impersonal

Review for Celebrity Eclipse to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
H1022
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Check in was efficient and fast by eleven o'clock I was in the stateroom. I found the room to been clean and all the necessary info was laid out on the coffee table except for dinner table assignment. On the main deck, I purchased a drink package (in my opinion one of the best deals on board). The Captain's Club hostess was able to get me a dinner table assignment. So by noon I was settled on the ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2011

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 2A

27 day of pampering on the Jewel

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Steph'n'Dave
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

"Samuel Johnson said when a man is tired of London he is tired of life as there is in London all that life can afford" I say "Someone who does not enjoy cruising should simply be buried at sea. Dave and I had our honeymoon on the Jewel in 2006 and when we saw the itinerary for this spring - we booked a back to back cruise. We boarded in Miami on April 20th - did the Transatlantic and then stayed ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2008

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Oceanview Porthole Window

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.