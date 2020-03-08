We bid on and upgrade suite and got it.. it looked the same as a regular suite with double the size balcony and bathroom.. 3 of us in the room so it was comfortable. Mark took care of our room.. he was great and brought us anything we needed right away.. we tipped Mark everyday, which we always do on a cruise, and Mark made sure we were in need of nothing! Great experience..
We were traveling ...
This trip was booked in November as a quick girl's trip. We had never tried MSC before and they were offering great prices as they were new to the US market.
With COVID 19 just starting to hit headlines we weren't sure what to expect since other cruises were started to show cases and quarantines, but we decided to make a go of it anyway!
We flew in the morning of the cruise and arrived in ...
Negatives:
Spring break cruise, my MISTAKE. Screaming, drinking, banging on doors in the middle of the night, singing " coronavirus in the hallways" at 3am. Watched a couple of spring breakers who coughed without covering mouth and/or putting head into sleeve or anything more than one time, tried to avoid them as much as possible. Lesson learned!
The balcony staterooms have been ...
Even though our trip started under a Coronavirus cloud, we were able to make it just under the wire, with all of the cruise warnings. The Infinity did a wonderful job with near constant cleaning, Purell stations everywhere, temperature checks before boarding.
We were able to get a great deal with perks in Aqua class and loved our cabin. Sure, you could tell in some areas that it is ready for a ...
Definitely a more European feel, so maybe not suitable for American families with young kids. The food was wonderful with a buffet running most of the day and several dining rooms. We were in the Marco Polo dining room which had amazing and tasty food each night. The waitstaff doesn't bend over backwards for their guests, which I assure all you boomers is not actually rude, and a lot of them speak ...
We chose this cruise for the promo. EZ drink package, wifi and OBC.
We flew directly to Miami on sailing date and were met at the airport by shuttled arranged by MSC. It was a short ride to the port and we were checking in very shortly. \
We found the Armonia to be a very well organized ship. We found our cabin (we had booked Interior Guaranteed} and were upgraded to an Oceanview. The cabin ...
Our first time with MSC. Arrmonia is a nice mid size ship with enough going on to fill our evenings. The ship was very very clean we did not catch the COVID-19 bug
Food ... we was on the first sitting for our evening meal. The food was just ok nothing to rave about. The buffet dinner was better also the pizza was nice a great snack of tea when we did not fancy the menu.
Cabin .. we was ...
Dinner in main dining room - Excellent. We made our reservations the night before, or the morning of the same day of dining. Overall the food was very good. Service was great. Upon learning of dietary restrictions, the staff went extremely above and beyond to make sure my needs were met. Prime rib cooked to perfection.
Lunch as Mexican Bar - (included) - a great place to grab a meal or a ...
This was one of the last cruises before the COVID-19 outbreak took down the cruise lines. I was not on spring break--I'm an actual, real adult that doesn't need to get drunk and vomit all over a cruise ship. The college idiots overran all public areas day and night and were very noisy in the stateroom areas all night long. Despite complaints, the ship staff made no attempts to control them. ...
PROS
The ship was incredible
Didn’t feel crowded at all even with 6 thousand people on board
Lots of room around the pools
Lots to do while on board
Solarium was nice
Led Zepellin cover band was fantastic
Ice show was good
Aqua show was good
Cats was ok
Dining room service was good as was our cabin attendant
CONS
Very loud music made it hard to have a ...